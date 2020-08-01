Bali Swarmed by Tourists on First Day Open

Bali opened up to domestic tourists on Friday 31st July. As I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport was monitored yesterday morning, tourists from various regions started to arrive.

Deputy Governor of Bali, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati, or Cok Ace, was on hand to welcome domestic tourists coming to Bali at the island’s airport.

“We welcomed the arrival of tourists from the first Garuda flight from Jakarta to Bali. We have already seen there has been an increase in tourists even though Bali only opened today. Hopefully, this will be a good start,” Cok Ace told reporters at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on Friday.

On Friday, 60 flights arrived and departed Bali in total. The opening of Bali’s domestic tourism is not focused on targeting tourists, but instead on evaluating consumer confidence in Bali as a place to visit.

“We will still ignore the target number. We want to evaluate and instill confidence in domestic tourists in Bali as a tourism destination. We not only accept and evaluate things we have already suggested, but things to improve in the future,” explained Cok Ace.

Source: DetikTravel