Bali Open to Local Tourists on 31 July

The Provincial Government of Bali has announced provisional plans to open the island to tourism for Indonesian tourists on 31st July 2020.

The plan will be executed as long as Bali’s opening scheme for local residents on 9th July 2020 runs effectively. Tourist attractions will be selectively opened to avoid new sources of virus transmission.

The Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, said that, according to the results of central coordination, provincial and regency governments in Bali, they have agreed to start the new normal. This will begin by conducting a Pamahayu Jagat ceremony at Besakih Agung Temple Pura Kahyangan village, which will coincide with Purnama Sasih Kasa on 5th July.

“This ceremony will be followed by cross-religious prayers at the places of worship at the same time at 10am Eastern Indonesia Time (WITA),” said Koster.

The purpose of the ritual and simultaneous prayer is to give thanks to the Gods for the grace given so that COVID-19 in Bali could be handled well. This activity is also meant to ask for blessing prayers to start the new normal in Bali.

Bali will only open sectors outside of tourism and education for local communities on 9th July but the governor gave a reminder that the order of the new normal should not be interpreted as a normal life before COVID-19. He stated firmly that health protocols should be strictly enforced.

In order to handle travellers at the airport, Airport Authority (Otban) Region IV on Tuesday 30th June held a coordinating meeting of all stakeholders of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. along with the COVID-19 Response Acceleration Task Force of Bali Province.

The circular letter number 9, year 2020, about the policy evaluation of requiring PCR Test to enter Bali through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, E-HAC Database Integration plan, it states that agile processes and airport capacity improvement efforts were discussed.

There were several suggestions and some feedback from domestic and foreign airlines who proposed adjusting the requirement of a PCR test to enter Bali through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. It was suggested that only a non-reactive rapid test result should be needed.

In response to the suggestion, the Governor of Bali issued circular letter number 305, year 2020, regarding the control of people at the entrance to Bali during the adaptation period of the new normal, accepting the use of rapid testing to allow people to enter Bali.

This replaces circular letter 10925, year 2020, dated 22nd May about controlling people at the entrance to Bali and the accelerated handling of COVID-19, which has been repealed and no longer valid.

The following are travel requirements for Indonesian tourists who wish to visit Bali:

Everyone is responsible for their own health and is subject to the terms and conditions applicable. Everyone travelling in private vehicles and public transport over land, sea, and air must meet the requirements:

1) Show personal identification (KTP or other valid ID);

2) At the entrance, show a certificate of negative results of a PCR test or a certificate of a non-reactive rapid test with a validity period of 14 days from the date of issue;

3) Before entering Bali, travellers must fill in the application form that can be accessed on https://cekdiri.baliprov.go.id and must show the QR Code to a verification officer;

4) Travellers who do not have a Bali-based ID card but have a special reason to stay in Bali can coordinate with the COVID-19 Response Acceleration Task Force of Bali Province. Permission to enter Bali will be granted as long as travellers provide a PCR test or rapid test result certificate, conduct independent quarantine, and complete the statement and attachment letter that can be downloaded from https://cekdiri.baliprov.go.id;

5) People who work for the government or private institutions in regard to trade or business activity, and will be staying in Bali for more than seven days, shall undergo a PCR test, or at a minimum, a non-reactive certificate of rapid test results;

6) For those who transit through the area of Bali and don’t intend to visit the island, it’s mandatory to show a valid non-reactive certificate of rapid test results;

Everyone with the purpose of transporting logistics shall apply the provisions of letter B, point 1) and 2) above, except for commuter logistics transportation services that can be given special permission by the provincial transportation office of Bali.

