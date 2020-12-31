Bali Curfew Set to 11pm Central Indonesia Time

The Provincial Government of Bali will begin to implement restrictions on activities after 11pm Central Indonesia Time (WITA) in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on the Island of the Gods during the new year holiday.

The policy has been stated in the Governor of Bali’s circular letter number 880 / SatgasCovid19 / XII / 2020, which took effect on Wednesday 30th December 2020 and is valid until Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster also asked the Pangdam IX/Udayana of the Indonesian Army and the Bali Regional Police to help the local government in conducting supervisory activities.