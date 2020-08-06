Bali Applying Tight Protocols to Attract Tourists

Bali has been voted as one of the best tourist destinations in the world for foreign tourists in the era of adapting to new protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noviendi Makalam, policy analyst of The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemparekraf), stated that tourist attractions are obliged to implement strict health protocols to adapt new habits in order prepare for more visitors as Bali starts to open up.

Cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability (CHSE) protocols must be applied properly and with discipline in accordance with operational procedure standards.

“CHSE was created to improve tourism and the creative economy. These new habits make our products and places improve in quality, keep us safe against COVID-19, and increase sustainability,” explained Noviendi in a webinar on 5th August.

At the moment, Bali is designated as the best tourist attraction implementing CHSE policies. Businesses such as restaurants and hotels are seeking verification for establishments that are implementing CHSE policies effectively.

Verification is currently done virtually at the moment and it has been a challenging process to ensure quality and accountability for the system. After receiving verification, businesses are to be evaluated for how their health protocols are implemented over time.

“If during the evaluation, something comes out of integrity, the certificate may be revoked by the government,” explained Ida Bagus Purwa Sidemen.

The verification team consists of tourism associations such as PHRI, ASITA, and Pawiba. The team’s goal is to improve the quality of tourism in Bali and accelerate economic recovery while preventing the transmission of COVID-19 among tourists.

Source: Berita Satu