Badung, Bali Provides Free WiFi in 33 Tourist Points

The Badung Bali Regency Government will provide free WiFi facilities at 33 tourist spots in an effort to increase visitor numbers in the area.

According to the Head of the Communication and Informatics Office of Badung Regency, IGN Jaya Saputra, a tourist attraction that has free, good-quality internet access will add a sense of comfort to tourists, considering people are now inseparable from the use of the internet.

“Tourists who visit attractions in Badung will capture every moment of their vacation and upload them on social media. Indirectly they have participated in promoting tourism in Badung Regency to the outside world,” said Jaya.

In addition to installing WiFi spots at tourist attractions, his party has installed the same facilities at the market. This was done as one of the innovations to create new start-ups and e-commerce businesses to increase economic growth in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to strive to increase the economic growth of the community amid the pandemic, one way is by installing free WiFi spots to encourage market traders to do online-based marketing,” as quoted by Tempo.