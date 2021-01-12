Australian Surfer Found Dead at Suluban Beach, Bali

Local authorities have stated that a 50-year-old Australian man has been found dead at Suluban Beach, South Kuta. The cause of death is still unknown.

“The victim was found by a foreign national witness who was going to surf,” said Denpasar Police Public Relations Head Iptu Ketut Sukadi.

Found dead on the beach, the victim was discovered lying on his stomach under a cliff. Blue bruises on the victim’s chest and blood coming out of the nose and chest were seen. The victim’s body has now been evacuated to Sanglah Hospital.

Local residents stated they knew the man. “We immediately coordinated with the village’s COVID task force and police. The victim was evacuated by lifeguards and the team and taken to hospital,” said Wayan.

Based on records in his passport, the Australian man is believed to have been from Perth. He entered Bali in February 2020 and has been renting a house on Jalan Pantai Suluban.

“We have contacted the Australian consulate to forward this tragedy to his family,” said Sukadi.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

Also Read Russian Instagrammer Dies in Bali Bike Crash