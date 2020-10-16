Australian Policy Impacts Tourism in Bali

The Australian government has said it will not allow any Australian citizens to travel to Bali until the end of 2021 or until COVID-19 vaccines and drugs are available.

I Gusti Ngurah Rai Suryawijaya, the Deputy Chairman of PHRI Bali declared on Thursday 15th October that he was concerned about the Australian government’s decision as it is a serious threat to Bali’s tourism sector.

“Bali has been a favourite destination for Australian tourists. In fact, Bali has become a second home for guests from the land of kangaroos. Australia has always been in the number one position as the largest tourism contributor to Bali,” he explained.

“In 2019, the number of Australian tourists was 1.27 million people,” he further added.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of other countries have not allowed their citizens to travel to Bali either, despite the 146,000 hotel rooms that are currently vacant.

As a measure to introduce Bali tourism to the world, the PHRI Bali team has conducted virtual promotions to several countries. This aims to provide updated information related to tourism and prepare for reopening. This includes the verification of hotels and restaurants and the implementation of health protocols.

“From virtual promotion with several countries such as Australia, India, and Korea, we hope that Bali sees more tourists again.”

Source: BisnisBali News.com.au

Image: Traveller.com.au