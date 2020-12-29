Arriving Passengers Enter Quarantine at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Health Port Office has commented on the viral photos of crowds at the international arrival area of terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

According to the Head of the Soekarno-Hatta Health Port Office, Darmawali Handoko, the viral photos showed many foreign and Indonesian citizens waiting to be quarantined following new rules implemented last week.

Handoko confirmed the photos were from the evening of Monday 28th December. All foreigners and Indonesians who landed in Jakarta were sent to designated hotels to undergo a five-day quarantine.

“There are 200 of them that have been directed to a hotel and all of them have entered,” he said.

He emphasised that the foreigners and Indonesians had all the requirements for arrival from abroad, including PCR test results, stating they’re negative COVID-19. Even with these results, quarantine and further PCR tests are required.

