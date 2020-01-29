Aromatic Couples Romance Treatment at Raffles Spa

In this romantic season, Raffles Spa offers an exquisite journey to well-being and relaxation in the heart of the city, special for you and your loved ones.

Surprise your loved one with Aromatic Couples Romance that provides 120 minutes of remarkable spa experience for you and your precious one. Available in this romantic season from 1 to 29 February, indulge in a rejuvenating Raffles Signature Massage with your loved ones at the Raffles Spa, and then continue with express facial treatment and the perfect combination of a relaxing aromatherapy body soak accompanied by romantic candle light. At IDR 2,000,000++ for two persons including usage of hydrotherapy facilities, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor jogging track, ensuring the perfect combination for you and your love one in your special day.

Raffles Spa is inspired by the daily transformation of the lotus flower, it is designed on the belief

that balance is the key to achieving a feeling of inner tranquility and rejuvenation. Experience

traditional and local methods, each expertly personalized to suit every whim and fancy. Staffed by a team of thoughtful and knowledgeable therapists, it promises to help rediscover mental, physical and spiritual harmony.

Raffles Spa is located on the 14th floor of Raffles Jakarta, a quiet oasis in the heart of the city. Throughout, the property is a true celebration of artistry that pays tribute to the iconic Indonesian

artist Hendra Gunawan. His legacy comes to life at the hotel, where his works inspire and enhance

the elegant interiors. Each guest room is an interpretation of the artist’s retreat, with rich

Indonesian aesthetics and plush comforts that replicates a serene sanctuary.