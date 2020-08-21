Application Period for Residence Permits Extended

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights has once again adjusted conditions for foreigners in Indonesia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners nationals have been given the opportunity to extend their residence permits or apply for new ones, during the outbreak.

According to Jamaruli Manihuruk, the Head of the Regional Office for Law and Human Rights, in Bali alone, there are approximately 7,000 foreigners who have not returned to their home countries.

The Public Relations of the Bali Regional Office of Law and Human Rights said that foreigners can extend their visit residence permits or apply for visa approval and report to the local immigration office. The grace period to organise extensions and applications has been extended from 20th August to 20th September 2020.

The policy applies to foreigners who hold visa-free stamps, limited stay permits, or permanent residency permits.

“They must apply for visa approval and report to the local immigration office,”

explained I Putu Surya Dharma, Public Relations Officer for the Bali Regional Office of Law and Human Rights.

Source: RadarBali