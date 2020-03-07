Antam’s Gold Bars Rose to Rp15,000, Setting a Record

Antam‘s Logam Mulia, also known as precious metals and gold bars, rose Rp15,000 from the previous day, it was noted on Friday 6th March. This sets another record, reaching the level of Rp837,000/gram.

Previously, Antam’s gold price had set a record high when it rose by Rp12,000 to Rp 827,000/gram. This time, an increase of Rp15,000 brought Antam’s gold price to the highest level in at last 10 years.

The price of the gold bar included PPh 22 of 0.9%. A cut in tax price by 0.45% will also be applied if the customer brings their tax ID in the transaction.

Meanwhile, the price of Antam’s gold for buyback or repurchase rose by Rp16,000 to Rp760,000/gram, as noted on 6th March. This buyback price means that if you want to sell gold, then Antam will buy it at that price.

Source: Detik Finance

Image: Republika