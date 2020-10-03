Annual HARRIS Day Returns in A Virtual Race Format

The family-friendly HARRIS Hotels, part of the TAUZIA Hotels network, is committed to nurturing a healthy and balanced lifestyle to all of its guests.

HARRIS Day, an annual sports event to promote a healthy lifestyle presented by HARRIS Hotels, returns this year for its 10th series. However, HARRIS Day 2020 will feature a virtual running and cycling race in which participants can join in the competition from the comfort and safety of their respective cities.

“The virtual race format that we implement this year will make it more convenient for participants to compete from wherever they are. A portion of HARRIS Day ticket sales will also be donated to TAUZIA Equal Chance, our CSR program to support the education of underprivileged children in Indonesia. This will give an opportunity for the participants to share with others while doing their races,” said Stefano de Champeaux, TAUZIA Hotels Corporate Director of Brand Activation.

“On the Move” is the virtual running and cycling races which’s open from 20 November to 20 December 2020. Participants will be required to complete the distance of minimum 18 km within the time period to collect the medal. Early bird registration for HARRIS Day 2020 is open from 29 September with price starting from Rp199,000 which includes a race pack of e-bib, t-shirt, medal, and door prizes ticket.

Furthermore, HARRIS Day 2020 will offer bundling packages of tickets with one or two-night stay at participants’ preferred HARRIS Hotels. The “Bright” package offers a two-night stay starting from Rp799,000 nett, while the “Fit”’ package offers a one-night stay starting from Rp549,000 nett. Both packages include one ticket to virtual running or cycling race, race pack, healthy breakfast, and VIP Service. At the end of the virtual race, each participant will get a chance to win attractive door prizes such as hotel vouchers, electronic appliances, sports products, and many more.

Race registration is available on whatsupharris.com and e-commerce platform Tokopedia. Please visit whatsupharris.com or Instagram @harrishotels for more information on HARRIS Day 2020