Anies: Emergency Response Status for Jakarta

Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan has officially set Jakarta under an emergency response status regarding to the coronavirus (Covid-19) to start on Friday, 20 March 2020 until the upcoming 14 days.

“The 14-day period is ahead and can be extended according to the upcoming condition,” said Anies during a press conference at the City Hall.

The status of emergency response, he continued, means that all components of the provincial government of DKI Jakarta along with the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Police will closely cooperate.

He said this cooperation also needs to be built with the community to suppress the transmission of the virus.

Anies hopes that outdoor activities will be reduced. Every member of the community is supposed to be responsible for the health of themselves and others.