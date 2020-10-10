Anies Baswedan Inspects Damages Omnibus Law Demo in Jakarta: Respect Citizens’ Rights

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said the demonstrations against the Omnibus Law, or the Job Creation Law, is protected by the constitution.

“For us, it is the right of all people to issue opinions and the constitution protects us for that,” said Anies.

The Governor assured that the activities of Jakarta residents would not be disturbed today, even though there were a number of public facilities that were damaged after yesterday’s demonstrations. Since this morning, he said, all facilities are running normally.

“First, we respect the rights of citizens to express their opinions. Second, the Jakarta Provincial Government will ensure that community activities are not disturbed. All public facilities will be used again from Friday morning,” continued Anies.

Last night, Anies also visited the HI Roundabout area, together with the Head of the Jakarta Metro Police, Inspector General Nana Sudjana, and the Regional Commander of the Jaya Military Command (Pangdam Jaya), Major General Indonesian National Force Dudung Abdurrachman. They arrived after riots burned down public facilities like the HI Roundabout Transjakarta bus station.

Flames covered the bus station. Fires were also reported to have occurred at the Harmoni Police Post, the Police Post in the Tugu Tani area, and the police post at the Arjuna Wiwaha Horse Statue.

Meanwhile, around the HI Roundabout, masses were still gathering. Police shot tear gas towards the crowd in front of Kostrad, Jalan Medan Merdeka Timur and the mob tried retaliating by throwing stones and wood.

Together with the Head of the Metropolitan Police, Anies Baswedan had a dialogue with the masses who were still in the HI Roundabout area. In the dialogue, the masses expressed their rejection of the Omnibus Law.

Source: Tempo and CNBC Indonesia

Image: Tempo