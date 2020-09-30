Aid for Flood Victims in the Age of a Pandemic

Anies Baswedan, the Governor of Jakarta has declared that the government’s aid plans for flood victims will take into account the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an address at the Metro Jaya Police headquarters on 30th September, Anies said “The refugee sites for victims will abide by health protocols.”

Anies further explained that the procedures in which flood victims share large tents will be in line with the Indonesian government’s health protocols that have been approved by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force. Any displaced people will follow physical distancing measures.

Furthermore, Anies noted that authorities and civilians are to pay attention to anticipating floods, especially in the capital city. This is to ensure fewer challenges and damage amidst the global pandemic.

“We now face COVID-19, evacuation locations, and refugee sites. All protocols for handling flood refugees must abide by health protocols,” said Baswedan.

Source: Tempo