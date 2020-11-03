92,000 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Destroyed in Bali

The Attorney General’s Office of Asset Recovery has destroyed 92,625 tons of ammonium nitrate on Biaung Beach Bali to prevent a possible tragedy.

The Head of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office of Asset Recovery said that the destruction was carried out following the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on 4th August this year. According to Perkapolri, ammonium nitrate is an explosive material that is very dangerous for the environment and its distribution requires a special permit.

“Only yesterday, we learned that there is ammonium nitrate in Denpasar. We immediately took care of it, ordering its destruction,” he said, on Tuesday 11th November.

It was discovered that a load of ammonium nitrate had been kept at the Class I Confiscated Objects Storage House in Denpasar since 2017. “The destruction was carried out on empty land at Biaung Beach, Kesiman Village, Banjar Kertalangu, Denpasar by making a 5-metre hole,” explained the Head.

The ammonium nitrate was inserted into the hole and poured over with water until it dissolved into the soil.

Source: BaliBisnis

Image: Kumpuran.com

Also Read Next Stage of Social Media Campaign by Bali Hotels Association