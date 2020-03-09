6-Year-Old Murdered by Neighbourhood Teen

A teenaged girl is alleged to have killed a younger child from the same neighbourhood. NF, a 15-year-old girl is suspected of drowning a 6-year-old in a bathroom and then storing the body inside a wardrobe.

Police investigating the incident asked NF about the incidents and she was reported to have been very pleased with her work. It has been reported that NF enjoyed watching horror films such as Chucky and Slender Man, said Chief Commissioner of Police, Yusri Yunus at the Metro Police Department on Saturday.

Suspicious drawings have also been found in the girl’s bedroom which is forming part of the police investigation. In total, thirteen drawings have been found including one of the girl’s favourite character, Slender Man. The drawings also had terrifying descriptions with them, possibly demonstrating a disturbing psychological condition and pointing to a motive for killing the child.

Source: Nova

Image: Tribun News