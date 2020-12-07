6 People Killed in Clash Between Police and Rizieq Supporters

Police officers clashed with supporters of Rizieq Shihab in the Cikampek area, close to Jakarta, on Monday 7th December, resulting in the death of six people during the clash.

“This morning at around 00.30am on the Jakarta Cikampek toll road, there was an attack on a member of the national police who was carrying out investigative duties related to Rizieq Shihab’s planned investigation,” said General Fadil Imran, the Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector.

Fadil noted that the group that attacked the officers had been deployed to guard Rizieq during questioning which, was scheduled to take place on Monday at 10.00am. The groups were in vehicles.

“When officers followed the vehicle filled with Rizieq’s followers, they were attacked using firearms,” said Fadil.

Separately, Aziz Yanuar, Deputy General Secretary of the Islamic Defenders Front, said that the vehicles carrying Rizieq’s group and family were intercepted and shot at by an unknown person on a toll road in Jakarta on Monday too.

According to CNN Indonesia the incident began when Rizieq and his family were about to go to a special dawn recitation for the family in an unnamed area. On the way to the location, Rizieq’s group was intercepted, suspected by men who were part of a stalking operation to harm Rizieq.

“The unknown thugs who were in charge of the operation intercepted and fired shorts at the family guard,” said Aziz.