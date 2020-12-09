32 Zones Prone to COVID-19 in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has updated the data on the number of neighborhoods around the city with the status of being prone to COVID-19. There are now 32 zones which now have this status.

These vulnerable zones are scattered in various areas of the capital, including Petamburan. Central Jakarta is the area with the most COVID-19 prone zones, with 12 areas. Meanwhile, in North Jakarta there is only one, East Jakarta has six, South Jakarta has 11, and West Jakarta has two.

According to Detik.com, the new data shows an increase from the previous data which reported only 21 zones at high-risk of COVID-19. The following list details the 32 neighborhoods with the status of being a high-risk zone for COVID-19.

North Jakarta:

Kelapa Gading Timur

East Jakarta:

Bali Mester

Batu Ampar

Bidara Cina

Cawang

Cipinang

Malaka Sari

South Jakarta:

West Cilandak

Cipete Selatan

Cipulir

Pasar Minggu Urban

Rawajati

Srengseng Sawah

Tebet Barat

Central Jakarta

Bendungan Hilir

Gambir

Gondangdia

Johar Baru

Kebon Kelapa

Kenari

Petamburan

Rawasari

Serdang

Sumur Batu

West Jakarta

Jelambar

Kelurahan Slipi

