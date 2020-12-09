32 Zones Prone to COVID-19 in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has updated the data on the number of neighborhoods around the city with the status of being prone to COVID-19. There are now 32 zones which now have this status.
These vulnerable zones are scattered in various areas of the capital, including Petamburan. Central Jakarta is the area with the most COVID-19 prone zones, with 12 areas. Meanwhile, in North Jakarta there is only one, East Jakarta has six, South Jakarta has 11, and West Jakarta has two.
According to Detik.com, the new data shows an increase from the previous data which reported only 21 zones at high-risk of COVID-19. The following list details the 32 neighborhoods with the status of being a high-risk zone for COVID-19.
North Jakarta:
- Kelapa Gading Timur
East Jakarta:
- Bali Mester
- Batu Ampar
- Bidara Cina
- Cawang
- Cipinang
- Malaka Sari
South Jakarta:
- West Cilandak
- Cipete Selatan
- Cipulir
- Pasar Minggu Urban
- Rawajati
- Srengseng Sawah
- Tebet Barat
Central Jakarta
- Bendungan Hilir
- Gambir
- Gondangdia
- Johar Baru
- Kebon Kelapa
- Kenari
- Petamburan
- Rawasari
- Serdang
- Sumur Batu
West Jakarta
- Jelambar
- Kelurahan Slipi