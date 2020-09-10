26 Foreigners Caught in Bali Mask Raids

Badung Regency Government in Bali held disciplinary mask raids to confirm people are abiding by health protocols.

In the raids, 26 foreigners were caught not wearing their masks at Pererenan Beach in Badung, Bali.

Officers from Municipal Police (Satpol PP), Indonesian National Army and Police, as well as local security officers called Pecalang took part in the raid.

“We raided on Tuesday 8th September evening from 5 to 7pm, specifically at Pererenan Beach. Foreigners, on average, wore their masks incorrectly,” said Head of Municipal Police Badung, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara.

He explained that most foreigners brought masks with them but they weren’t wearing them. In fact, the masks were placed inside cars or motorcycle seats.

“There were only two people who were fined Rp100,000 as they were really stubborn to follow the health protocol. We gave out masks and let go of those who eventually obeyed,” he added.

From the officers’ records, the foreign nationals who were caught in the mask raids were three people from each of Russia, France, Australia, and Ireland; two each from Ukraine, the USA, the UK, and Czechia; and one each from South Africa, Slovakia, Italy, Canada, Germany, and Colombia.

“Yesterday, we stopped imposing fines. We recorded and educated, according to the regent’s order to carry out socialisation,” he said.

He also said that to implement health protocols, his party would record stubborn foreigners who don’t wear masks and their addresses and their identity would be submitted to immigration for guidance. “We can report to immigration as a violation of health protocols,” concluded Suryanegara.

Source: Merdeka

Image: INews