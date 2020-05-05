18 Provinces See No Corona Virus Cases

Information that was released on Monday 4th May 2020 appears to note that 18 regions of Indonesia reported no new instances of coronavirus spreading in the community, with no cases of COVID-19 being reported.

The information has been published by the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19, breaking down the cases by region. The details of the 18 areas that reported no new cases, plus details of the current case totals, for coronavirus are as follows;

May 4, 2020

Aceh, total cases: 12 Bangka Belitung, total cases: 20 Bengkulu, total cases: 12 Yogyakarta, total cases: 115 Jambi, total cases: 38 Riau Islands, total cases: 92 West Nusa Tenggara, total cases: 269 South Sumatra, total cases: 185 North Sulawesi, total cases: 45 Southeast Sulawesi, total cases: 64 Central Sulawesi, total cases: 59 North Maluku, total cases: 50 Maluku, total cases: 23 West Papua, total cases: 43 Papua, total cases: 240 West Sulawesi, total cases: 44 East Nusa Tenggara, total cases: 10 Gorontalo, total cases: 15

Meanwhile, 16 other areas reported new cases yesterday. Detailed below are said provinces, with the increase in cases from Sunday 3rd May to Monday 4th May noted:

Bali, 9 new cases Banten, 14 new cases DKI Jakarta, 76 new cases West Java, 198 new cases Central Java, 13 new cases East Java, 7 new cases West Kalimantan, 3 new cases East Kalimantan, 5 new cases Focal Kalimantan, 23 new cases Kalimantan South, 3 new cases North Kalimantan, 8 new cases West Sumatra, 8 new cases North Sumatra, 6 new cases South Sulawesi, 6 new cases Lampung, 4 new cases Riau, 5 new cases

Source: Kompas.com