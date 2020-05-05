Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

18 Provinces See No Corona Virus Cases

by Indonesia Expat028

Information that was released on Monday 4th May 2020 appears to note that 18 regions of Indonesia reported no new instances of coronavirus spreading in the community, with no cases of COVID-19 being reported.

The information has been published by the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19, breaking down the cases by region. The details of the 18 areas that reported no new cases, plus details of the current case totals, for coronavirus are as follows;

May 4, 2020

  1. Aceh, total cases: 12
  2. Bangka Belitung, total cases: 20
  3. Bengkulu, total cases: 12
  4. Yogyakarta, total cases: 115
  5. Jambi, total cases: 38
  6. Riau Islands, total cases: 92
  7. West Nusa Tenggara, total cases: 269
  8. South Sumatra, total cases: 185
  9. North Sulawesi, total cases: 45
  10. Southeast Sulawesi, total cases: 64
  11. Central Sulawesi, total cases: 59
  12. North Maluku, total cases: 50
  13. Maluku, total cases: 23
  14. West Papua, total cases: 43
  15. Papua, total cases: 240
  16. West Sulawesi, total cases: 44
  17. East Nusa Tenggara, total cases: 10
  18. Gorontalo, total cases: 15

Meanwhile, 16 other areas reported new cases yesterday. Detailed below are said provinces, with the increase in cases from Sunday 3rd May to Monday 4th May noted:

  1. Bali, 9 new cases
  2. Banten, 14 new cases
  3. DKI Jakarta, 76 new cases
  4. West Java, 198 new cases
  5. Central Java, 13 new cases
  6. East Java, 7 new cases
  7. West Kalimantan, 3 new cases
  8. East Kalimantan, 5 new cases
  9. Focal Kalimantan, 23 new cases
  10. Kalimantan South, 3 new cases
  11. North Kalimantan, 8 new cases
  12. West Sumatra, 8 new cases
  13. North Sumatra, 6 new cases
  14. South Sulawesi, 6 new cases
  15. Lampung, 4 new cases
  16. Riau, 5 new cases

Source: Kompas.com

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Signup for our Newsletter



Related posts

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama Asks Supporters to Call Him BTP Instead of Ahok After Prison Release

Indonesia Expat

Green Oasis in Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Worldwide Breast Cancer Awareness: What You Need to Know

Dini Putri Saraswati