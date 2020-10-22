16 Jakarta Parks Open During Transitional PSBB

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan will open 16 city parks during the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

“City parks that are opened have been selected based on conditions, such as not being in a red zone, fulfilling fixed procedures, and easy access,” Anies explained via Instagram.

The governor said that not all city parks in Jakarta have been opened. Those parks that have been reopened are:

Lapangan Banteng Park

Cattleya Park

Green Garden Park

Jalur Hijau Kosambi Park

Delonix Park

Apung Park

PPA Park

Piknik Park

Matraman Park

Kebagusan I Park

Tabebuya Park

Swadarma Park

Gandaria Tengah Park

Sungai Kendal Park

Sarang Bango Park

Bintaro Park

With only a 25 percent capacity, city park visitors are required to wear masks and bring hand sanitiser, go through temperature checks, and fill in an attendance list for the park. Visitors are also required to wash their hands, follow the laid-out route, and keep their distance from other visitors.

The DKI provincial government has banned the use of seats and sports facilities in the park. In addition, children under the age of nine, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with congenital diseases are also prohibited from visiting the parks. Visitors are not allowed to bring motorbikes.

Previously, Anies loosened the emergency brake and returned to implementing the transitional PSBB from 12-25th October 2020. A number of activities that were previously banned have reopened under strict health protocols. The new transitional PSBB can be automatically extended after the next two weeks if Jakarta’s COVID-19 cases don’t significantly increase.

Source: CNN Indonesia

