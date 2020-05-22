Meet The Expat: Prashanth Jayaraman Iyer

Country Head of PT. Nityo Infotech Services in Indonesia

Hailing from India, Prashanth Jayaraman Iyer found Indonesia to be exquisite with its high proportion of millennials present in the workforce and lots of entertainment hotspots, which he believes are the catalyst for any country’s growth.

Unlike other businesses, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stirred up extreme havoc to the Country Head and his team at Nityo Infotech Services (Indonesia); they’re making the most of technology and not letting circumstances discourage them from achieving their goals and getting the job done. In fact, Prashanth has noticed positive changes within his team. Once the stay at home orders are loosened up, this cricket and art enthusiast can’t wait to do several mini but meaningful things in Indonesia.

Please tell us your nationality and how long you’ve stayed in Indonesia.

I am an Indian national. I’ve been a frequent traveller to Indonesia since 2015 and permanently moved to Jakarta in 2018.

Prashanth, please tell us about yourself.

I am a doting father and a family man in my personal life. Professionally, I’m a business leader, a mentor, and a technocrat. Academically, I hold a Master’s in Business Administration. I started my career as a Java Developer and then gradually moved toward business roles starting with presales, sales, and currently, I’m managing the P&L for Nityo Indonesia.

What brought you to Indonesia?

Well, I came to Indonesia due to work. But I would still choose to settle in Indonesia in a heartbeat due to its booming economy, vibrant workforce, high internet penetration, and most importantly, the friendliness and humbleness of the people and its culture.

Has anything surprised you since you first moved to Indonesia? And what have you grown to love?

One of the surprises was the high millennial, concentrated population. According to the Indonesian Central Bureau of Statistics, it is projected that Indonesia’s productive population, age 15 to 64, will be 179.1 million people in 2020 and millennials, aged 21-36 make up around 63.5 million people. Millennials are innovative, technology-savvy, and they adapt easily to new technology while constantly thinking of innovative ways to get a job done. They are the catalyst for any country’s growth.

I have grown to love all kind of batik – the excellent workmanship and vibrant colours will make anyone fall in love with!

Living in Indonesia is quite efficient as an expatriate. But what do you think makes it different from your hometown or any other cities where you’ve lived and worked?

Definitely the order in chaos. Most big cities are chaotic in nature; however, Jakarta has almost a spiritual order of peace. For example, the smiling drivers stuck in traffic jams which are a rare sight in other countries.

What are you busy with these days?

Strategising the business for the post-pandemic world, keeping the team motivated, as well as working on building some immunity and some muscles too. I’ve been spending time with family and learning new things every day from my little one who has a very inquisitive mind.

As someone who has dived into software engineering and sales, how significant are these two sectors in today’s society in your opinion?

These are very significant sectors in the world order; both go hand in hand, one without the other cannot sustain. Software engineering is changing the way we live by giving us the tools to maximise our productivity, efficiency, and output in banking, health care, manufacturing, and entertainment to name a few sectors. To make the best out of said sectors, strategic sales leaders identify technological gaps in operations and connect the dots to provide the best possible solutions to respective industries.

As the country head of Nityo Infotech in Indonesia, can you elaborate more on the company’s aims, concept, and specialties?

Nityo Infotech Corporation’s global mission is “to redefine customer business equity with 3Ts; transformation, technology and talent”. Our vision is to empower our customers to focus on core business competence through innovative and competitive IT and business process outsourcing.

Regionally, Nityo Infotech Indonesia is working tirelessly to empower the businesses across Indonesia with cutting edge solutions, complete managed IT Services, ad hoc projects in the machine learning space, artificial intelligence, data science, conversational AI, and more.

The coronavirus is still spreading across Indonesia. How is Nityo Infotech holding up? Are there adjustments being made by the company which are just for now, or will they continue after the pandemic is over?

Having a young and agile team has been extremely helpful in order to adapt to the new working structure, which involves online meetings, reporting, customer management, as well as team bonding sessions.

We have witnessed an increase in productivity, ownership, and most importantly, an elevated team spirit. Lockdown hasn’t affected us much as we use cutting edge solutions for each aspect of our business. For example, for remote hiring we use Hackertrai), to train new staff we use Litmos SAP solution, and we monitor, motivate, and reward through gamification using Istrives, an in-house employee management platform. We’re using technology at its best to keep moving forward and not let this pandemic deter us from our goals and objectives. Moreover, we will keep these changes in effect until its safer to work from the office.

What’s your prediction for global management consultation, technology services, and outsourcing for the rest of 2020 – keeping in mind that this pandemic is still indefinite?

I believe the saying that “the show must go on”. People should start accepting the fact that coronavirus is still around and we must live with it by taking the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, outsourcing will boom as the word “onsite” will not make sense anymore. Getting the work done is most important consideration.

Mention three activities you’d love to do in Indonesia once this pandemic is over.

First thing first is a haircut. Then a long drive and eventually vacation in Bali.

What are your hobbies?

Movies, music, and cricket.

