Wellness Portal at The Healing Village Spa – Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Opening 1st May 2020, you can immerse yourself within the seven healing attributes of water, community, gemstones, light, sound, plants, and love at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay’s newly renovated wellness portal, called The Healing Village Spa.

“We feel blessed to have such strong cultural and community connections, from our team of local healers who bring their loving presence to each treatment, to the traditional influences and home-grown ingredients. By uniting cultural elements with the latest in emerging science, we are able to offer truly transformational experiences in one of the island’s most dynamic wellness hubs,” said Regional Director of Spa, Luisa Anderson.

This reinvented Healing Village Spa now has a contemporary Balinese design, suspended over water, and 70 per cent bigger than before at 2,000 square metres. Inside, you’ll find 10 all-suite treatment rooms including six double rooms for couples complete with a private outdoor relaxation area, outdoor bathtub, and shower.

This new two-storey building infuses ancient wisdom with modern awareness in revolutionary healing treatments that combine light, sound, thermal, and colour therapy. Products from ISUN – a dynamic skincare brand committed to a quantum healing effect – draw on wild-crafted, organic ingredients infused with the power of gemstones.

Take a glimpse at these following treatments The Healing Village Spa has to offer:

Bali’s first Surround Sound Spa Suite: a dance between the physical and the metaphysical.

As the first of their kind in Bali, the Illume Room features a heated quartz-sand bed for inversion therapy and engineered surround technology. It features original sounds of Jimbaran music, composed exclusively for the spa and recorded onsite. Seven alchemy crystal singing bowls add to the high vibrations of the uniquely conceived space.

The Longevity Garden: serene purifying in a private steam room sanctuary overlooking abundant tropical gardens.

Guests move through a thermotherapy sequence with DIY salt scrubs and mud wraps; infra-red mats to aid absorption of minerals and draw out toxins; stone loungers warmed by the sun; and an invigorating ice bath, all combining to offer reduced inflammation, increased circulation and endorphins, as well as faster muscle recovery. It comes with a private steam room amid tropical gardens.

Treatments that harness the intrinsic qualities of gemstones: long revered in local culture and held in deeper understanding thanks to quantum physics research.

Gemstone Joy is an ecstatic ritual using resonant gemstone oils along with powerful crystal massage wands that evokes blissful balance, while the Celestial Light Facial combines sound and light vibration with crystal wands to reveal radiant skin.

A Blessings of Bali ritual: infused with reverence for its island home.

Surrender to the wisdom of an ancient healing culture through oceanside energy healing, simple yoga poses, traditional massage, a Balinese gong sound bath, and a flower blessing performed by a Balinese priest.

Furthermore, the upper level has beautiful ocean views and state-of-the-art equipment to inspire a workout at the fitness centre with the resort’s personal trainers. The wellness programme also includes daily innovative yoga and meditation sessions, not to mention a year-round calendar of visiting practitioners: a rare opportunity to experience one-to-one therapies from Reiki and Clairsentience to Aura-Soma Colour Therapy with some of the globe’s leading experts.

The island’s new wellness destination also features the only Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa in Southeast Asia – an exciting opening by the world’s leading hair care expert, whose luxury salons extend from Milan and Mumbai to New York, London, and Dubai. The Italian celebrity stylist will cater for both local residents as well as visitors to Bali, offering unique access to the Ferretti Method: a highly personalised approach that works with the natural fall of a client’s hair and facial contours.

For more information, visit https://www.fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay/