Top Bingeable Series on Netflix

Netflix drops new shows every week. Surely, with more free time at home, you can catch up on the things you’ve half-watched or never got to the last series?

Once you’re caught up on old favourites, here are some recommended series you can binge your way through.

The Witcher

The series is an adaptation from a trilogy of novels by Andrej Sapkowski, The Witcher. If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones and looking for something similar, this might be it. From the title itself, you already know that this series includes many fantastical elements, including beasts.

Money Heist

This one is probably what everyone is talking about lately; a series which is also called La Casa del Papel in it’s original production language, Spanish. It’s a criminal drama that’s taken the streaming service by storm. A group is brought together by The Professor, and their duties include robbing the Royal Mint of Spain.

Peaky Blinders

Showing British history in an era that begins in 1919, it’s a show that’s made to mythologise British history in the way that Deadwood does for American history. If you’re into politics with family drama thrown in along with it, this might be the one to go to. Be warned, they’re already on season 5! season 6 will be delayed. A message on the official Twitter feed on March 16, 2020, confirmed that

“the start of production of Peaky Blinders season 6 has been postponed.”

The Crown

Known as a British prestige drama, it offers a depiction of the life of Queen Elizabeth II. If you’ve always been curious about the goings-on inside the British Royal Family, well you might get a peek of it in this series.

The Umbrella Academy

If you like Marvel, this show is probably for you. Depicting a reunion of siblings with superpowers, they have to face a possible apocalypse. This pretty much compensates for all the lack of marvel content on Netflix.

Sex Education

This series does exactly what it says on the tin, so to speak. Sex education is presented in the form of a drama. It’s funny, and also heartwarming, with the main character played by young actress Asa Butterfield who plays Otis, the son of a sex therapist, Dr Jean Milburn. Otis starts to make a secret clinic for his friends who have problems in their sex lives. This series got a lot of praise as it discusses topics around sex issues and teenagers, that may be too hard for them to speak about with parents.

Elite

This 3-season Spanish thriller-drama show is to die for. Telling a story of an elite high school, there’s drama at every turn. Rich-people drama, you might call it. This series depicts the gap of social class pretty well.

Black Mirror

This series tells a full story in each episode, with tales of how technology can affect human life. Hey, this might be useful during social distancing; we might start to recognise some challenges that we’re facing.