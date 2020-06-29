Top Barbershops in Jakarta

Men… it’s been three months since you’ve had a proper haircut and grooming sessions.

Maybe you’re one of the few brave soldiers snipping, shaving, and colouring your own locks during self-quarantine. Or maybe, you’ve been patient enough to wait for barbershops to reopen. Regardless of your current hair situation, barber shops across the capital are open now following strict health protocols. It’s time to finally get a proper haircut after looking like a caveman! So here are the top eight barbershops in Jakarta:

CHIEF Barbershop

There are currently four branches with support from skilled barbers only from Garut, West Java. CHIEF Barbershop has grooming services like a close taper shave, hot towel shave, hair dye, as well as its very own pomade product sold under “Chief Barber & Supplies Co.” and other international brands such as Uppercut and JS Sloane. Grab a cup of coffee with its very own café called Chief Coffee, located on the first floor of their Kemang location while at it!

Locations: Jl. Ciragil I; Jl. Senopati; Jl. Cipete; and Jl. Kemang Raya in South Jakarta.

Instagram: @chief.barbersupplies

Dibawah Pohon Barbershop

Located in Menteng behind Sarinah, in BSD City, and in Pesanggrahan, this trendy barbershop owned by Musthofa Walker is packed offering every pampering needs men need. Make sure to look out for pop-up sessions too!

Locations: Jl. H. Agus Salim No.60, Menteng, Central Jakarta; Ruko Bsd Sektor 1; Jl. Griya Loka Raya, BSD, South Tangerang; and Jl. Pesanggrahan No.35 A, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @dibawahpohon

BATAVIA Barber Shop

Step back into time by visiting BATAVIA Barber Shop. This professional barbershop has quick and neat services nestled in vintage-inspired decor and properties with a story behind every piece – definitely a different vibe to your typical barbershops.

Locations: Gedung Resto Ayam Bulungan, Lt.2; and Futsal Arena, Cilandak Sport Centre, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @bataviabarbershop

Manhattan Barber Shop

Purely for men, services by well-trained hairdressers for all kinds of haircuts include a wash, haircut, shave, massage, and hair dye. Interestingly, the barber will take a picture of your new look and saves the picture for your next hair appointment! Don’t forget to get any hair products you need as they’re on sale here.

Location: Reunion Building, Jl. Panglima Polim IX No.16, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @manhattanjkt

Frank’s Barber Jakarta

Acknowledging the importance of looking good and feeling the best at home or at work is a priority at Frank’s. It’s a special place to feel comfortable accompanied with great, affordable prices and high-quality grooming.

Location: Jl. Kemang 1 No. 2B, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @franksjkt

Barberbox

Detailed service is the Barberbox’s stand-out point. Plus, the hairdressers will gladly suggest hairstyles when you need a new one. So, make sure to make a reservation before you enter or else you would have to wait long.

Locations: Jl. Birah Raya No. 10, Blok S, Senopati, South Jakarta; Jl. Hang Lekir No. 7, South Jakarta; Jalan Boulevard Raya QJ1/28 Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta; and Jl. Senayan Utama Blok HI 2 No. 3C, Bintaro Sector 9, South Tangerang.

Instagram: @Barberbox_id

Gents Barber Jakarta

Are you looking for a serene ambiance to get your hair done? Gents Barber has adapted the idea of the masculine-glamour interior with its clean lines, dark wood floor, and vintage barber chair.

Location: Galeries Lafayette, Level 3, Pacific Place, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @gentsbarberjkt

Marco’s Chopshop

You might end up staying longer than you should at this cosy, masculine place. You can pamper yourself further as not only haircuts and shaves are available, but other treatments such as back and face massages, black face mask, nose wax, and ear singeing can be done too! Expect to pay these services starting from Rp100,000 up to Rp650,000 (and even more).

Locations:

Grand Indonesia, East Mall, LG Level, Central Jakarta; Puri Indah Mall, First Floor, Block C no 134, West Jakarta; Jl. Puri Kembangan No.10C, West Jakarta; Mall Of Indonesia, First Floor, No G5A; and Pondok Indah Plaza 6, Ranch Market, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @marcoschopshop