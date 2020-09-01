With what’s going on the world, we’re all yearning for a holiday filled with sun, sea, glamour, and great music – like lazing around in a chic beach club all day.

According to research conducted by swimwear company Pour Moi, Indonesia has secured five spots of the world’s most Instagrammed beach clubs that offer mesmerising views, decadent drinks, and stylish backdrops – perfect for you to share online. Four of those beach clubs are in Bali, marking the Potato Head Beach Club as the most photographed beach club on this social media platform, following La Brisa, Sundays Beach Club, and Ku De Ta in the top ten list. Other countries making it to the top ten are Italy, Spain, France, and Greece.

Here are the ten most Instagrammed beach clubs in the world:

Potato Head Beach Club in Seminyak, Bali

Potato Head Beach Club is free to enter yet a minimum spend is required to lounge on the luxurious cabanas or poolside beds that give access to the infinity pool and swim-up bar. This venue has held film and music festivals, concerts, and dance parties featuring top-named DJs and artists overlooking the beach.

Instagram: @potatoheadbali

Phi Beach in Sardinia, Italy

Renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and nestled in the rocks lining a stunning coastline on Sardinia’s north coast, Phi Beach is the perfect spot for fine food, opulent settings, and gleaming sunsets, thus winning the second spot.

Instagram: @phibeachofficial

Blue Marlin in Ibiza, Spain

Blue Marlin, situated in one of the most picturesque corners of the island, is a beach-side complex boasting fine cocktails, comfy sea-side day beds, and a host of charming people. Great food and epic parties have drawn incredible DJs and performers from all around the world.

Instagram: @bluemarlinibiza

Le Club 55 in St Tropez, France

This beach-side restaurant offers loungers, drinks and dining; Le Club 55 is renowned as a hangout for the rich and famous in Saint Tropez. In fact, a chic bazaar-style boutique for picking up some essentials is also provided.

Instagram: @club55sttropez

Scorpios in Mykonos, Greece

Perfect for both day and night, you can lie on a sunbed or cabana, dine, or take part in the famous Sunset Music Ritual. The bohemian aesthetic continues when the music picks up as the bonfires get lit and the dancing starts.

Instagram: @scorpiosmyk

La Brisa in Canggu, Bali

The romantic Pirates of the Caribbean-style vibe, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, hanging egg chairs, swings, hammocks, and beanbags, fine seafood, eclectic cocktails, awesome parties, and sparkling fairy lights at La Brisa makes it comfortably picture perfect.

Instagram: @labrisabali

Ocean Club Marbella in Marbella, Spain

This exclusive spot comes along with a cool blue swimming pool, panoramic views, live DJ, and lounge areas. Some of the most hotly-anticipated events in town are held here.

Instagram: @oceanclubmarbella

Sundays Beach Club in Uluwatu, Bali

The crystal clear blue water off the beach at Sundays Beach Club can be explored as the club offers snorkelling equipment, kayaks, and paddleboards to make the most of it.

Instagram: @sundaysbeachclub

Nikki Beach Marbella in Marbella, Spain

If you want to combine your beach club experience with champagne tastings, daytime dancing and lavish lunches, then Nikki Beach Marbella is the club for you.

Instagram: @nikkibeachmarbella

Ku De Ta in Seminyak, Bali

Ku De Ta’s stunning infinity pool overlooks the beach, offering incredible sunset views and drawing big named DJs like Carl Cox.

Instagram: @kudetabali