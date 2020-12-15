Surfing the web anonymously and free from digital cookies and trackers has become increasingly challenging with the advent of web 2.0, social media, and mobile app plugins.

If you are living in Indonesia, you may be wondering how you can surf the web anonymously without being tracked and monitored at all times. Whether you travel for work and need to access websites in another region near you or if you are simply looking for ways to increase your own privacy and security online and at home, investing in a VPN may be the right path for you.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, also known as a Virtual Private Network, is a tool used by those who wish to browse the internet, access restricted or blocked websites, and stream media regardless of restrictions or limitations that may currently be in place. A VPN provides complete and total anonymity for users accessing the internet, virtually generating a new and unique IP address each time you get online.

How to Surf the Web Anonymously in Indonesia

Surfing the internet anonymously in Indonesia or in any country around the world is not simple or straightforward, even if you are informed by your current ISP (Internet Service Provider) that your browsing history is not saved or monitored. Oftentimes, surfing the web anonymously in Indonesia requires a bit more effort than simply using a browser that is labeled as “private” or “incognito”. Although obtaining a VPN and using a VPN is affordable, simplistic, and straightforward, there may also be alternative workarounds to help increase your online privacy when/if a VPN is not available to you. Even though Indonesia does not enforce invasive or life-threatening rules and restrictions when it comes to internet privacy, many corporations, businesses, and even government agencies have and do get involved with interfering with user privacy from time to time.

One of the best ways to ensure that you remain anonymous and secured whenever you are online is to invest in a premium VPN service. If you are uninterested in a VPN solution, a few other options to help with protecting your identity whenever you are online in Indonesia may include:

Using an alternative browser, such as a Tor or Onion browser can help you to browse the internet without leaving a trace or storing your browsing history. However, it is important to note that simply using these browsers without connecting to a VPN or another private network first does not prevent ISPs and other government or intrusive agencies from invading your personal privacy and monitoring or tracking your web patterns and browsing history.

Use throwaway devices on public wireless internet connections without ever sharing personal or identifying information with the network itself. If you choose to use a throwaway device on a public wireless internet connection, do not enter in a username, email address, password, name, or any other information that may be linked back to you if you want to browse the web anonymously. It is also important to remember that your device may and can be tracked via GPS (if capabilities are enabled) even after you have disconnected from the public internet connection and left the vicinity.

Avoid using the same email addresses with each new account you register in Indonesia, regardless of the website you are registering a new account on.

Do not use your real name, email address, phone number, or mailing address when registering new accounts online, even if you trust the website or company you are using.

Reasons to Use a VPN In Indonesia

With a VPN, access content that is unavailable anywhere else while also bypassing various filters and restrictions that have been put into law based on your current location and surrounding laws.

Using an Indonesian VPN server or any VPN provider is a way for you to quickly surf the internet anonymously without leaving a trace of your own personal identity or your ISP’s own IP address that has been provided to you and your household. Some of the most notable reasons why so many citizens of Indonesia are turning to VPNs when browsing online today include:

Complete and total anonymity: One of the biggest driving factors for users to turn to a VPN is the ability to browse and access the web with complete and total anonymity. A growing issue among internet users from all over the globe involves privacy invasions, limitations, and restrictions. With a working VPN in place, you can browse the internet and stream media or download files without ever leaving a single trace of your location and personal identity behind. With a VPN in place, each time you attempt to log on to the internet, a new and unique IP address will be automatically randomly generated for you.

Eliminate geographical restrictions and limitations: With some VPN services, you will have the option to select which origin country you wish to have your IP address originate from before connecting online. This feature is one of the most appealing features for those who are interested in using a VPN in order to access or stream content and other websites that are blocked or locked out based on location and IP address. Choosing to randomly generate an IP address within the country or region of your choice is the fastest way to bypass issues you are likely to encounter at some point or another whenever you are using the internet in Indonesia.

Access blocked websites: Are you have trouble visiting a website or accessing content that appears blocked in any web browser you use throughout Indonesia? If you simply want to bypass filters and blocks of websites and content, using a VPN is a must. With a VPN, bypass any and all filters, restrictions, or limitations that have been put in place by your ISP, the website or media you are attempting to access, and even the government of Indonesia itself.

Finding the Best VPN in Indonesia

Finding the best VPN in Indonesia that is not only suitable for your surfing and streaming needs, but also for your privacy and anonymity needs does not require extensive programming or IT knowledge. When searching for a VPN in Indonesia, there are a few steps to follow and remember at all times to ensure that you choose a VPN solution that truly delivers the service you are looking for whenever you are online. When you begin the process of searching for the best VPN in Indonesia, keep the following tips in mind:

Pricing: Compare the price of each VPN service you are interested in before settling on a provider that works for you. While there are some VPN solutions that are advertised as free of charge, they may require additional information and user details that negate the purpose of seeking out a VPN in the first place. For optimal results, consider using a premium VPN service that is available to you in Indonesia.

Location: It may also be important to you to seek out a VPN provider that offers its services to the citizens and residents of Indonesia. If you are unable or unwilling to seek out an Indonesian-based VPN service provider, be sure to verify that the VPN service you do choose is compatible with your region and specific location in Indonesia.

Compatibility: Millions of individuals may browse the internet each day using traditional computers and laptops, however, millions more turn to table and smartphone devices to do the same. Whether you find yourself streaming your favourite Netflix shows on your mobile smartphone or if you are a high-end gamer on your Windows gaming PC, finding a compatible VPN is also one of the most important elements involved in setting up the right VPN, regardless of your location and VPN needs. Not all VPNs work with specific operating systems or devices. Always verify that your preferred device(s) are supported by the VPN of your choice before choosing a premium plan that works for your browsing needs.

Reliability and Uptime: When you are browsing online or streaming media, the last thing you want to experience is a drop in your connection or being kicked offline permanently. Finding a VPN that is not only trustworthy and professional but also reliable is essential for anyone interested in using a VPN throughout Indonesia. Choosing a free VPN or a new VPN that does not have many customers and client reviews can be extremely risky, especially if you intend to use your VPN for work purposes or for file-transferring purposes. Uptime and reliability go a long way with services such as VPNs, which is why it is so important to research which Indonesian VPN providers offer the best uptime and reliability guarantees.

Reviews: A VPN company that does not have any public reviews and testimonials available may not be as trustworthy and reliable as a VPN service that showcases their reviews and positive testimonials from previous customers. Seek out customer reviews and testimonials to learn more about the VPN providers you are most interested in. Use customer reviews to gauge which VPN provider offers the best service and the most features for the most affordable and budget-friendly price.

Although it is not always as simple as clicking a button or opening a private or incognito browser, it is still possible to surf the web anonymously in Indonesia with the proper tools and solutions, such as a premium VPN that is right for you. With the right VPN solution, open up the possibilities when it comes to browsing the net, downloading files, and even streaming any media content from anywhere in the world right at home in Indonesia.