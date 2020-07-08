Top Safe Outdoor Activities Amid COVID-19

Large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) is still under a transitional phase in DKI Jakarta. Other parts of Indonesia are starting to loosening up restrictions entering the new normal.

We are advised to stay at home as much as we possibly could, despite of malls, offices, and recreational attractions are opened. But do you still experience cabin fever?

Being outdoors can boost up your physical and mental health. It’s finally time to breathe outdoors – although still obliging to wear your masks! Outdoor activities are believed by health experts around the world as less risky as long as people practice physical distancing and even in groups, they should be under one household.

Running or Walking

Easily accessible, going for a run or a simple walk are soothing. It may be difficult to maintain distance in largely-populated cities, but you can always adjust the time like early morning or evening when others are less likely out and about so you can avoid large crowds. Either way runs and walks are great when you need a change of scenery, but aren’t feeling a more intense workout. These are greats ways to destress you too!

Biking

Again, steer clear from crowded areas or routes. Keep it casual though. It’s not the time to go mountain biking or skateboard down all the railings outside the empty malls or theaters. Regardless you’re cycling hard or going on an easy ride, remember wear a mask and maintain proper physical distancing while you’re riding.

Gardening

Do it alone or with your family, gardening is a safe and fun alternative. You can be weeding, trimming, and pruning the plants in your home garden which are known to be calming and result in delicious, free vegetables, fruits and herbs. And if you have children, this is a great educational activity where you can all learn and bond over while schools aren’t open yet.

Beach Getaway

Beaches are opening soon. Bali is set to reopen on 31 July 2020 for domestic tourists and sometime in September for international tourists (definite date is still unconfirmed). East Nusa Tenggara is opening soon to; imagine going to the Komodo Island, Labuan Bajo, and the pink beach! As long as the beaches aren’t packed, there’s a low-risk of contracting the virus as the open air lowers the risk of catching COVID-19 substantially.

Picnic

You don’t normally see people going on picnics in Indonesia, so maybe this could be the chance to start something new! You can have an outdoor picnic as your birthday brunch where everyone bring their own blanket and place them adhering to a safe distance surrounding the birthday person. Just make sure to acknowledge the location of your picnic – public green space or popular destination – thus you can set the best time to go. Other than that, bring your own blankets or foldable chairs and cutlery’s.