Exercises to Get Rid of Man Boobs

Having a large chest may be nice for the ladies, but it can be uncomfortable, embarrassing, and frustrating for a man. If you notice you’re developing the dreaded man boobs, then it may be time to take action.

You should begin your journey by identifying what’s causing your condition because some cases require medical intervention. Then, you can start developing an exercise routine that will help you reduce your chest size and feel happier about how you look.

The Root Cause

There are several reasons why men may develop enlarged breasts. Some are easier to treat than others, but knowing the cause will enable you to decide what next steps to take.

Do note that no matter what’s at the heart of your condition, it’s always a good move to talk to your doctor. He or she can help eliminate potential issues, and ensure you don’t have any underlying health issues that may be the cause.

Gynecomastia

Gynecomastia is a medical condition where a man has breast growth due to a hormone imbalance. According to WebMD, this condition is most common in boys going through puberty and will often go away on its own. However, it can also occur at other times in life.

If gynecomastia is the cause of your issue, then exercise won’t help. You’ll have to seek a surgical solution because it requires the removal of breast follicles. An alternative to surgery is wearing a binder or nipple covers, such as these here https://www.confidencebodywear.com/product/gynecomastia-nipple-covers/.

Medications

Men’s Health explains that some medications you take can impact your chest’s look and cause the growth of man boobs. Some medications that may lead to this issue include:

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Cholesterol drugs

Hair loss drugs

Heartburn remedies

Ulcer drugs

ACE inhibitors

Anabolic steroids

Usually, if medication is the cause of the problem, you can fix it by not taking it. However, you should discuss this with your doctor to prevent possible issues from stopping the use of medication.

This isn’t a complete list of medications. You should always talk to your doctor about any concerns or potential side effects. You could be on a medication that’s not on this list, but that does have the potential to lead to breast development in males.

Excess Weight

Another common reason for the development of breasts in a man is excess weight. If you’re overweight, it can settle in this area and give the appearance of man boobs. If this is the cause for you, then exercise is the perfect way to fix the problem.

Exercises That May Help

Exercises can reduce overall fat in the body and help to build up your pectoral muscles. Plus, muscle helps you burn more fat, so building muscle lets you lose weight faster. You’ll need to do both cardio and strength training, with a specific focus on chest exercises.

Cardio

Cardio can be anything you want that gets your heart rate up. Walking or running is probably the easiest option, but swimming is ideal if you need something low-impact. Rowing is also a good choice because it provides you with cardio that’s very chest muscle-intensive, so it does double duty for you.

You should aim to do cardio on most days of the week. You can safely do it every day if you want, but you should do it at least five days a week. However, don’t overdo it.

When you begin working out, you need to do so carefully. You can’t go from a sedentary lifestyle to running 10 miles every day. You have to work up to your goals.

Always start any new cardio workout slowly. If you have any health concerns or haven’t worked out in a long time, you should consult with your doctor before beginning a routine.

Strength Training

Strength training will require a variety of exercises targeting different areas of your chest. You want to do a range of exercises that press, lift, and pull to work your chest muscles completely. Some examples include:

Rows

Pushups

Dips

Flies

Bench press

Chest press

You want to make sure you don’t strain your muscles when working out. You need to allow time for each muscle set to rest. Don’t work out the same muscle group every day. Every other day is adequate.

You should start with one to three sets of 8-12 repetitions. Use a good amount of weight, but avoid going too heavy. If you can’t do one set of eight repetitions, then you’re using too much weight. It’s usually best to start with light weights. You can always increase the weight as needed if you notice your sets are too easy.

You also can adjust the sets and reps that you do to increase the intensity. Generally, if you don’t feel fatigue in your muscles after your workout, you need to do more. Try adding more reps to each set. If that doesn’t cut it, then increase the number of sets.

You have to listen to your body when doing strength training. If you do too much, you’ll risk an injury, which can leave you unable to work out for many weeks or months. If you do too little, you won’t see results.

The bottom line here is that you should feel the workout in your muscles in a good way. If you feel pain, you’re going too hard or using too much weight.

Thinning Your Profile

Getting rid of man boobs isn’t going to be easy regardless of what the underlying cause is. If you have a medical situation, no amount of exercise will help you, but you may still consider exercising to help tighten and tone the area once you resolve the issue.

If your main problem is simply extra weight, then exercise can be your solution. Once you start working out, you’re likely to find that you enjoy it. You’ll surely enjoy the toned you that will start to emerge and feel good about saying goodbye to the man boobs.