Shangri-La Cares Upcycle Linens into Face Masks for the Community

Shangri-La Cares is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment in 22 Shangri-La properties across Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka.

Partnering with Diversey and contributing to their “Linens for Life Face Masks Programme”, 12,500 kg of used, clean bed sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases are collectively donated to local NGO’s to be repurposed into reusable face masks for the homeless and orphans, low-income families, the elderly, and underprivileged youths.

In this light, Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta has partnered with Emmanuel Foundation Jakarta and are now working alongside Alleira Batik Group, Carys Cares, Batik Kammi, and Aksi Cepat Tanggap to repurpose the used linen into reusable face masks. Members of the Putranusa Orphanage and POTADS (Persatuan Orang Tua Anak Dengan Down Syndrome) communities ah e recently received some of these upcycled linen masks. The upcycled face masks also provide Shangri-La with a meaningful way to help reduce environmental waste and a means to support vulnerable people during this pandemic.

