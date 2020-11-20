Seoulful Experience at JW Marriot Hotel Jakarta

Throughout two weeks in November, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will bring the wonders of Seoul to Jakarta.

With Indonesians comprising one of the top outbound travellers to South Korea, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will recreate signature iconic elements of Seoul and JW Marriott Hotel Seoul to domestic travellers.

Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President for Indonesia at Marriott International, conveyed that COVID-19 has brought about challenges of travelling overseas to many.

“With this pilot campaign, we want to leverage Marriott International’s significant distribution of hotels across some of the world’s most exciting destinations to spark travel inspirations on where Marriott can take them when travel is free,” he said.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by guest relations officers in Hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, with Sujeonggwa (Korean cinnamon punch) or Sikhye (Korean sweet rice beverage) as a welcome drink. Delightful Korean treats will be prepared as amenities in the room.

At Sailendra Restaurant, breakfast, brunch and dinner will feature all-you-can-eat live cooking stations, such as Beef Bulgogi, Dak Galbi, Japchae, Bibimbap and more on weekends, as well as a la carte Korean dishes in the room upon request on weekdays. Enjoy strawberries-themed afternoon tea set up with a selection of homemade pastries and cookies at the Executive Lounge from 3-5pm.

Activities such as Korean movie screening, Korean cooking class and outdoor kids are available during the weekend can be enjoyed by families. Virtual K-pop dance contest, Korean cooking demo and Korean language class will also be available on @jwmarriottjkt Instagram account.

The “Seoulful Experience” promotion runs from 13-26 November 2020, with room package starting from Rp1.1 million++ per night and “Seoul Treat” weekend dining at Sailendra Restaurant starting from Rp299,000 nett per person.

“Sailendra Restaurant recently introduced Weekend ‘Feastival’ whereby we present various cuisines from all across the globe,” added Satish Kumar, the General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

Visit marriottbonvoyasia.com/staycations/jw-marriott-jakarta, call (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 08115886111 for more information.