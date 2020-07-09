SENSATIA BOTANICALS THRIVES IN NATURAL BEAUTY MOVEMENT AND SUPPORTS LOCAL COMMUNITY

The GMP-certified cosmetic company is poised to have over 70 percent of its personnel originated from the east coast area of Bali, Karangasem since 2000.

It started as a small production facility in 2000 that focused on manufacturing natural coconut soaps exported to buyers outside of Indonesia.

The short supply of natural-based cosmetic products in the market during that period triggered the company to grow into more than a soap-making business as it began to add skincare products into the portfolio. To date, Sensatia Botanicals has more than 150 assortments in the line, ranging from skincare, hair treatment to sun protection; all of which are officially registered at the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of the Republic of Indonesia, also known as BPOM.

From its humble beginning, Sensatia Botanicals has been actively hiring local Karangasem residents resulting in over 70 percent from the total number of employees. In its continuous effort to support the local community, the company also established a profit-sharing system making its employees 20 percent shareholders of the principal production company, PT Sensatia Botanicals. This plan allows the company to facilitate personnel with additional income depending on the business’ profitability to promote equality amongst workers and administrators.

Dedicated to excellent product quality, Sensatia Botanicals sources high-quality commodities for the products’ ingredients from around the world. Especially for essential oils, the company pays specific attention to the country of origin that plays a big role in the fragrance, bioactivity, and the quality of the oil.

In 2013, Sensatia Botanicals was granted GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification under the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive, making it the first GMP-certified company in Bali. Owning this certification means the manufacturing facility runs a thorough system to ensure products are consistently produced and controlled according to strict quality standards. It is designed to minimise the risks involved in any pharmaceutical production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product. Every time a product is made, the documented proof is provided to ensure correct procedures are consistently followed at each step in the manufacturing process.

Sensatia Botanicals also received halal certification No. 08150009520218 issued by the Indonesian Council of Ulama Bali in 2018. The certification was issued after Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Council of Ulama Bali (Komisi Fatwa MUI Bali) affirmed that all Sensatia Botanicals products are officially halal-certified.

Other than focusing on Sensatia Botanicals retail products, the manufacturing facility also fulfils industrial orders providing excellent leisure amenities for various businesses. The company also provides custom product creations allowing clients to create their own signature scents in various forms of amenities. Sensatia Botanicals has worked with over 70 corporations ranging from upscale hotel groups such as Alila Hotels and Resorts and Karma Group, up to eco-resorts and professional spa facilities.

While committing to give back to the local community, Sensatia Botanicals also targets to minimise its environmental footprint and reaffirms its commitment to fight climate change. The efforts include refraining from palm oil usage as more large areas of tropical forests and other ecosystems with high conservation values have been cleared to make room for vast monoculture oil palm plantations. It also embraces the absence of animal testing and harsh substances such as parabens in the product manufacturing process, fully knowing how everyday consumer choices can affect their health and the state of the planet.

The company also actively encourages customers to bring back empty Sensatia Botanicals bottles to one of the stores for recycling. Every 12 empty bottles will be rewarded with a shopping voucher worth Rp100,000 for the next purchase. In industrial levels, it encourages clients to collect empty amenities bottles to be picked up free of charge by Sensatia Botanicals, then are distributed to recycling centres where the plastic waste is turned back into useable recycled plastic items such as industrial pallets.

Sensatia Botanicals welcomes natural beauty products enthusiasts by running 19 physical stores in Bali and Java areas, featuring beauty consultants to assist customers in finding a suitable skincare regime addressing an individual’s unique skin concern. The company also accommodates customers across the globe by providing worldwide shipping service through the official website.

For more information about Sensatia Botanicals, please visit www.sensatia.com.

Also Read This Entrepreneur Shares His Profit with Bali Locals