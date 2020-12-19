Sensatia Botanicals Launched its First Fragrance Line 

Elements Fragrance Collection by Sensatia Botanicals, Indonesia’s leading natural beauty care brand, is now available at all Sensatia Botanicals stores in across the country as well as its website.

“After years of preparation and exploration in natural perfumery, we are extremely excited to finally launch this all-natural fragrance collection. The unique combinations of botanical ingredients were chosen to harmonise with the complex characters of different personalities and genders, worn at any time of day or night,”

said Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals, Michael Lorenti Jr.

Made with vegan formulation without animal testing, the innovative new range consists of fragrance selections with two different concentrations; Perfume and Eau De Cologne. The Perfume is with the highest concentration as each bottle contains more than 100 kg of botanical extracts with no synthetic fragrances or chemicals added. Moreover, the Eau De Cologne assortments are with a lower concentration, making it suitable for a spritz on and freshen up throughout the day.

Both Perfume and Eau De Cologne are available with three different aromas:

Aurum (Au) – Best suited for women, this provides invigorating aromas of magnolia blossom and mandarin orange that are underpinned by soft floral notes. Magnolia oil is highly coveted for its alluring scent and calming properties. When combined with botanic extracts of lavender, ylang-ylang, rose and jasmine, the result is an intoxicating fragrance that soothes the skin and the mind.

Neptunium (Np) – Best suited for men, this is a deeply nuanced fragrance containing natural botanical ingredients that reminisce the sultry aromas of a tropical spice market. Extracts of sandalwood, nutmeg, cinnamon and cocoa seed impart rich earthy notes, while clary sage, lavender and vetiver add lively undertones. The fragrance is both deeply soothing and utterly exotic.

Osmium (Os) – Best suited for all, this features a top note of citrusy grapefruit which gives this all-natural fragrance an effervescent aroma that will keep you uplifted and energised. Essential oils of immortelle and rose add a seductive floral bouquet. It has delicate hints of sweet blackcurrant, earthy sandalwood and fresh oakmoss.

The Perfume is Rp450,000 for 10ml, meanwhile, the Eau De Cologne at Rp450,000 for 100ml.

Visit www.sensatia.com for more details.