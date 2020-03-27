Intiwhiz Hospitality Management Prioritises Hotel Hygiene for Guests’ Comfort

During its twelve years in the hospitality industry, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management has always prioritised the comfort and safety of guests when visiting or staying at all its hotels.

The management is always committed to providing the best facilities, as well as the best services, that are designed to satisfy every customer.

Due to the news about coronavirus that started to spread across the world have significant impact on health aspects in Indonesia, along with the emergence of government regulations that urge the public to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and limit the attendees, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management has decided to take proactive steps to ensure the community remains productive while maintaining its health, including:

Measuring body temperature before entering the lobby Hand sanitisers are available at our hotels’ lobbies Disinfecting and cleaning hotels regularly Maintaining the quality and hygiene of dishes

Intiwhiz Hospitality Management also supports the government’s “social distancing” programme, by hoping to persuade guests to choose a safe and healthy place whilst staying #DiIndonesiaAja, with our program “Whizata Seru – #WorkingFromHotel”, to maintain community productivity whilst inspiring people by exploring attractive destinations with our safe and healthy hotel choices from Intiwhiz Hospitality Management.

For further inquiries and room reservations, please call +6221 571 0099 or email at contact@intiwhiz.com or click www.intiwhiz.com and follow our Instagram @intiwhizintl.

#WePrioritizeYourHealth