Hotel Nikko Bali Welcomes Medical Tourists

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach is ready to welcome medical tourists to Bali through its recent partnership with Indonesia Medical Tourism Board (IMTB) and BIMC Siloam Hospital.

This joint effort is to promote the advanced healthcare and world-famous hospitality of the island while providing a supportive and pampering service to all the medical travellers in their recovery.

“Bali is the address to many things, including sophisticated medical programs and treatments, which many can do while enjoying the beauty of the island,” said the General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach, Masaya Hasebe.

IMTB is an agency that facilitates and promotes the healthcare travel industry in Indonesia. Guests will be guided to see the available treatments across cities in Indonesia, as well as participating hotels which they can book at exclusive rates through the IMTB website.

Furthermore, BIMC Siloam Hospital offers the most sought after skin treatments in Bali with the highest standards of patient care and technology at their CosMedic Centre. BIMC’s CosMedic outpatients can enjoy a special rate from Rp850,000 nett per night for a Deluxe Room of a minimum 10-night stay, including daily breakfast for two people and daily one time drop off to the hospital.

During the stay at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach, guests can relax and recover in the beachfront property while being pampered with attentive service and healthy menus to complement their healing journey. These include an array of wholesome and gluten-free à la carte menu at Bali Luna and specially crafted Japanese set menus that feature nutritious ingredients and healthy cooking methods.

“Our gluten-free and healthy Japanese set menus are personally prepared by Chef Goda, who has over 40 years of culinary experience around the world and profound knowledge of Japanese cuisine. He will be more than happy to arrange specific dietaries for our guests on request,” Masaya added.

Visit https://hotelnikkobali-benoabeach.com/ and https://imtb.id/ for more information.