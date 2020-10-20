Zomato Closes Offices in Indonesia

Zomato, the restaurant directory application, has closed operation in Indonesia. The closure also brings to an end Zomato Pro and Zomato Gold services.

The Pro and Gold service were a paid feature that allowed Zomato users to get benefits, such as making reservations or selecting from menus.

It is said that Zomato Pro services will no longer be accessible from 30th November 2020. Zomato’s official account has also said that they will provide refunds for members who have paid for Zomato Pro and that they may take 15-30 working days.

Despite this, Zomato users in Indonesia can still access restaurant and café directories on their website or mobile application.

“Content maintenance will be carried out directly from the headquarters in Indonesia. We are grateful for all the love we get from users, restaurants, and partners. We are now adjusting our market strategy four our long-term vision,” explained a Zomato representative.

It’s unknown how many employees will be affected by this operational closure and the compensation that may be provided.

The closure has been in the works for a while. In May, Zomato fired 13% of their employees globally. Other employees also experienced pay cuts and the situation has only worsened through the COVID-19 pandemic that’s caused a weakened culinary industry.

