World-class Cuisine by Mare Nostrum Jakarta

A modern, casual Mediterranean gastronomy restaurant called Mare Nostrum is now open at the 18th floor of Hotel Grand Sahid Jaya Jakarta. Gastronomical Directors Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, along with restaurant owners Compartir Cadaques and Disfrutar Barcelona, attended the grand opening on Tuesday 2nd March 2020.

“We created a menu that combines Mediterranean ingredients, recipes, and culture with unique techniques – resulting in the whole different experience of cuisine,” said Chef Eduard. Together with their partner, Chef Oriol Castro, these three Spanish chefs have received several prestigious awards such as reaching the top five of the World’s Best Chef, two Michelin stars, Best Restaurant in Barcelona in 2016, and Top 10 Best Restaurants in the World.

“Our customers should experience real, world-class cuisine without the need to leave their home country, and of course with a touch of local preference,” added Chef Mateu. Mare Nostrum is highly influenced by Barcelona, as the chefs and managing partners all hail from there. Inspired by the Mediterranean Sea, the restaurant’s interior design is divided into two: soft pastel colours at the dining area that depicts dry summers in the Mediterranean, and bright colours that show Mediterranean spring at the lounge area.

Managing Partner of Mare Nostrum Jakarta, Marc Mallolas Castro said Mare Nostrum is Our Sea in Latin. Therefore, the whole concept is inspired by the Mediterranean Sea as it is always homey to them. Sharing food on the table is the idyllic way to dine at Mare Nostrum. “The menu was developed with this sharing culture in mind. You don’t have to go far to enjoy gastronomy food, especially cooked by Michelin-star chefs.

Bring your friends and enjoy a dining experience like never before!” exclaimed Marc. MARE NOSTRUM Weekdays at 11am-12am Weekends at 11am-2am

Visit http://www.marenostrumjakarta.com/ for more information