What’s on Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Indonesia? 

The end of 2020 is merely two weeks ahead!

Indonesia Expat has got you covered with some of the best Christmas and New Year’s Eve deals at hotels in Jakarta and Bali. From feasts to staycations, you can now start planning memorable quality time with your loved ones.

JAKARTA

Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta

Celebrate the joyful festive season at Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta with the special package starting from Rp700,000 nett, available throughout December 2020. For a memorable New Year festive, bring along your family and loved ones to enjoy the exclusive offers starting from Rp1 million nett.

Inclusions:

Breakfast for adults

Blackout dates applied on 24-26 December 2020

Please call 021-5023 3333 or email to gs.apartments-pik-jakarta@oakwood.com for further information and reservations.

Address: Jl. Pantai Indah Barat – Pantai Indah Kapuk, Kamal Muara Penjaringan, North Jakarta.

Instagram: @ oakwoodpikjakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Sailendra Restaurant

Spend the festive moments with a hearty feast at Sailendra Restaurant, highlighting roasted turkey, US prime ribs, beef brisket as well as more Western, Asian and local favourites starting from Rp499,000 nett per person.

Asuka Japanese Dining

Experience the ultimate year-end festivities with Asuka’s exclusive Omakase set menus specially curated by Executive Japanese Chef Nishiura Osamu using freshest premium ingredients flown-in from Japan. Price starts from Rp3 million++ per person.

Please call (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886 111 for reservations.

Address: Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jl. Dr Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav.E.1.2 No.1&2, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ jwmarriotjkt

Hotel Kempinski Jakarta

Embark on an extraordinary and merry gourmet journey this festive season at the heart of the city.

Signatures Restaurant

Christmas Eve lunch and dinner buffet are each Rp588,000++ per person. Grab the special offer for an extended period on 28-30 December 2020 for a lunch buffet at Rp425,000++ per person.

OKU

OKU Christmas Bento features OKU Sankakubara Wagyu Hamburg, Truffle GyuDon, and more throughout December at Rp500,000++ (including Sencha green tea). Also, the Christmas Okukase is available at Rp1 million++ per person.

Staycation

Book a room for the whole family starting from Rp1,795,000++ including breakfast for two adults and two kids under 12 years old, special welcome amenities, special Christmas decoration at Suite Rooms, and F&B Credit up to Rp5 million from 16th-29th December 2020.

Moreover, room rates start from Rp4,288,000++ per night stay from 30th December 2020 to 1st January 2021 including breakfast for two adults and two kids under 6 years old, special welcome amenities, special decorated suites, 35 percent OFF for any spa treatment, 20 percent discount at F&B outlets, and F&B Credit up to Rp5 million on 30-31 December 2020,

Sky Pool Bar

Limited to five couples only, make your evening even more special with a five-course set menu paired with a bottle of sparkling wine to say goodbye to 2020 at Rp2.5 million ++ per couple.

New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner is at Rp588,000++ per person, including beverages on 31st December, featuring western to local foods.

Call 021 2358 3800 for more information.

Address: Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.1 Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @ hotelindonesia_kempinski

Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta

Celebrate the festive season at Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta and treat yourself to an idyllic staycation in the heart of Jakarta. The “Fourth Night on Us” room package is available until 10th January 2021, with price starting from US$79++ per room.

A sumptuous assisted buffet for Christmas and New Year are available to enjoy at SATOO, JIA, and Rosso, starting from Rp428,000++ per person.

Please call +6221 2922 9999 or visit https://www.shangri-la.com/jakarta/shangrila/offers/ for further information and reservations.

Address: Jl. Jend. Sudirman No. Kav. 1, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @ shangrilajkt

The Ritz Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

RC Festivities include:

Ultimate Year-End Holiday

This year, take the whole family to the ultimate year-end staycation, with various options to suit your preference. Price starts from Rp2.6 million++ per room per night.

Please call (021) 2551 8800, email jktrz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or visit marriott.com/jktrz (promo code: YX1) for reservations.

Asia Restaurant

Satisfy your cravings with Asia’s exceptional world cuisine and experience festive moments with the Ladies and Gentlemen at Asia Restaurant. Price starts from Rp728,000++ per person.

Lobo Italian Bistro

Bring your family and loved ones to experience the five-course authentic Italian set menu Christmas dinner a la Lobo Italian Bistro. Price starts from Rp588,000++ per person.

Please call (021) 2551 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 1683 926 for reservations.

Address: Mega Kuningan Barat Kav.E.1.1 Jl. DR Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung No. 1 Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ ritzcarltonkuningan

InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah

The hotel is delighted to introduce a series of enchanting events and entertainment that will let you and loved ones immersed in the warmth and joy as you paint your magical moments into memories.

Sugar & Spice

Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch start from Rp588,000++ per person and inclusive of:

International buffet with Christmas specialities

Christmas-themed welcome drink

Free-flow homemade iced tea and infused water

Christmas dinner and Christmas brunch on 26th and 27th December 2020 start from Rp488.000++ per person and inclusive of:

International buffet with Christmas specialities

Christmas-themed welcome drink

Free-flow homemade iced tea and infused water

New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s celebration brunch start from Rp688,000++ per person and inclusive of:

International buffet selection featuring festive specialities

Festive welcome drink (sparkling cocktail or non-alcoholic cocktail)

Free-flow homemade iced tea and infused water

A glass of champagne during the count down at The Lounge

New Year’s dinner and brunch on 2-3 January 2021 start from Rp488,000++ per person and inclusive of:

International buffet selection featuring festive specialities

Festive welcome drink (sparkling cocktail or non-alcoholic cocktail)

Festive Holiday Room Package

Christmas weekend staycation on 24th December 2020 to 25th December 2020 start from Rp3,028,800++ and inclusive of:

One-night accommodation in the Classic room

Breakfast at Sugar & Spice for up to two adults

Dinner for two at Sugar & Spice on 24th December 2020

On 18th December 2020 to 10th January 2021, room rates start from Rp2,088,000++ and inclusive of:

One-night accommodation in Classic room

Breakfast at Sugar & Spice for up to two adults

Early Bird Special 10 percent discount

Contact the following for reservations and more information:

BALI

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Through this year-end occasion, the resort’s talented team of chefs will bring their diverse expertise together to prepare world-class festivities at the award-winning restaurant Koral, Izakaya by OKU, Reef Beach Club, and Pala. With their unbeatable craftsmanship skill, Michelin-starred background, and passion for culinary arts.

When New Year’s Eve arrives, the iconic Pendopo Lobby will be a grand stage where the celebrations will ascend to the highest point. A feast-worthy dinner will be prepared to help you ring in the new year, complete with live entertainment and performances.

Visit kempinski.com/bali for more details.

Address: Jl. Raya Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Instagram: @ kempinskibali

Hyatt Regency Bali

Looking for a laidback Christmas celebration? Head to Pizzaria for an easy-breezy Christmas dinner, overlooking the calm Sanur beach. The dinner is available on 24th and 25th December from 6:30pm onwards in Pizzaria, priced at Rp588,000++ including free-flow food (served ala carte style) and drinks. Kids below 6 years old eat for free and kids aged 6 to 12 get a special price of Rp225,000++.

Book by calling 0361 28 1234 or wa.me/6281585320969.

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.89, Sanur, Bali.

Instagram: @ hyattregency_bali

The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali

Sparking up the joy of the holidays, Mulia Bali offers a series of lavish culinary feasts. Indulge in festive dishes from around the globe at The Cafe. Savour authentic cuisine from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and the West on a Christmas Eve dinner as well as Christmas Day lunch and dinner. Bali’s best brunch at Soleil will pamper everyone with an all-you-can-order menu featuring Mediterannean and Pan-Asian cuisines, including a selection of premium steaks and seafood made to order.

Bali Dynasty Resort

Celebrate this festive season and explore the exquisite Christmas Day Buffet Lunch at Bali Dynasty Resort! Enjoy delicious traditional Christmas lunch and of course, a party to say “see you later 2020 and welcome 2021”!

With the special reduced rate during this year priced at Rp290,000 per person including tax and service, families are more than welcome and enjoy reduced rates – little ones under 4 years old get to eat for free from the buffet, while kids aged 4-12 years will enjoy half-priced meals.

W Hotel

Christmas Eve

Starfish Bloo Seafood Market

Sail away for a night and revel in a grand feast of fruits de mer. A market-style experience featuring bustling live stations and a bountiful selection of the freshest fish and seafood is available at 6-10pm for Rp700,000++ per person.

FIRE Night Market

From sumac spiced lamb shoulder to Christmas turkey, unwrap a festive feast at 6-10pm for Rp600,000++ per person.

Christmas Day

Starfish Bloo Super Brunch

Celebrate this special moment with family and friends at Starfish Bloo’s super brunch with Christmas carvery stations, seafood on ice and Canadian lobster bisque to the beat of Seminyak breeze at 12-4pm starting from Rp1.2 million++ per person.

FIRE Super Brunch

Enjoy a sumptuous and delicious feast of smokehouse BBQ, seafood and European charcuterie at 12-4pm starting from Rp1.2 million per person.

New Year’s

Starfish Bloo will be serving a special seafood buffet on 31st December and FIRE offers a selection of delicacies from the chilled seafood bar, farmhouse charcuterie as well as Balinese traditional suckling pig and Australian aged prime beef tenderloin. Enjoy the last dinner of 2020 to the fullest with prices starting from Rp1.7 million per person.

Escape 2020 exclusively at Woobar with tunes by Mikey Moran, Damian Saint, Wilson, and Nanda. Table bookings are required.