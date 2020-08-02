‘Weekend Super Brunches’ at Sailendra Restaurant

Sailendra Restaurant at JW Marriott Jakarta which is famed with its all-you-can-eat stations returns with a new normal protocol. Starting from August 1st and 2nd 2020, Sailendra Restaurant launches ‘Weekend Super Brunches’ for the first time, which is available throughout the day, starting from 12 pm to 10 pm.

In order to maintain guests’ safety and adhere to new regulations, the ‘Weekend Super Brunches’ are divided into 3 time slots to control the number of guests dining and maintain social distancing; available starting from 12 pm to 3 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm and the last session from 8 pm to 10 pm. ‘Weekend Super Brunches’ is priced at 299,000Rp per person or 349,000Rp per person, depending on the preferred time slots.

Known for its extensive culinary options, Sailendra Restaurant brings back a variety of live stations, from local favorites such as sop buntut and sop iga, nasi padang, laksa, to western delicacies such as a live carving station of US prime beef, rotisserie chicken and grill station. For those who enjoy Asian food, sushi, teppanyaki, Peking duck, dimsum, lamian and Indian food are also available. Last but not least. guests can also enjoy an array of cheese and cold cuts, various salad, and desserts including a chocolate fountain, es campur, jajanan pasar and many more.

The most significant change is that all live stations are now served by the chefs from Sailendra Restaurant to minimize contact. Other new normal procedures are also implemented, such as masks and other personal protective equipment for associates, a reminder bell that rings once in every 20 minutes which reminds associates to wash their hands, hand sanitizers in public areas, digital menus with QR codes to minimize touchpoints and reduced seating capacity to suppress a large number of diners at a single dining time slot.

From Monday to Friday, a la carte menu is available for lunch and dinner. The exclusive “Friday Feast” is now available for all guests for Friday dinner, which is an all-you-can-eat live station concept priced at 349,000Rp per person, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

For more information and/or reservation, please contact JW Marriott Jakarta at (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 96100137. Visit the JW Marriot website and follow their Instagram or Facebook page.

