Top Ten Restaurants in Jakarta GoFood with Eco-Friendly Packaging

As Jakarta faces a tightening of PSBB measures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are ordering in more food instead of going out.

As the consumption of take away food is increased, so is plastic use and waste consumption. Listed below are some restaurants on GoFood with eco-friendly packaging to satisfy your hunger and the earth!

Eatlah

Most popularly known for their amazing Salted Egg Chicken Rice, Eatlah is the perfect choice for an affordable and delicious meal. Their packaging consists of a brown paper box and is environmentally friendly.

Honu Poké & Matcha Bar

Honu offers a wide and tasty selection of poké bowls to enjoy from the comfort of your home. All of their packagings is made from biodegradable material, for example, the poké bowls are packed in paper cups.

Burgreens

Burgreens is a plant-based company providing healthy and sustainable meals. The restaurant works to make healthy, ethical, and delicious meals that empower local farmers. If you’re looking for a healthy option with eco-friendly packaging for your next meal, Burgreens is the way to go.

Mad Bagel

Mad Bagel offers freshly baked, authentic bagels direct to your doorstep, all packaged with sustainable material. All their bagels are hand-rolled and can also be purchased frozen.

Dough Lab

If you’re looking for a sweet, delicious snack to have at home, Dough Lab is the perfect choice for you. They offer hand-made, deliciously gooey cookies that can be perfectly paired with a cup of coffee or tea at home while social distancing. All cookies are packed in recyclable boxes.

Sate Khas SenayanMad

Sate Khas Senayan is known for its traditional recipes and Indonesian flavours. Sate Khas Senayan works to preserve Javanese and Balinese cuisine. As well as preserving culture, they preserve the environment with recyclable packaging and reusable bags.

Levant Boulangerie

Known for its delicious breads and pastries, Levant Boulangerie is a go-to order for a treat. All baked goods are handmade and authentic; neatly packaged in boxes that are biodegradable. Orders are also sent in a cassava bag, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags.

Duck King

The Duck King is one of the most popular Chinese restaurants in Indonesia, and it’s not only due to their delicious food. The Duck King’s takeaway meals are delivered in recyclable boxes with a reusable fabric bag.

Seed

For anyone looking for a great meal, Seed offers a diverse and affordable menu. It has options for everybody and is delivered with eco-friendly packaging right to your doorstep.

CengLi

CengLi is the place to go if you are looking to try something new. With only a few menu options available, CengLi’s chicken and rice is well-proclaimed, packaged in biodegradable paper boxes.