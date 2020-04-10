Staying at home, or #dirumahaja, is somewhat a blessing in disguise because it allows you to uncover your inner Masterchef or the chance to devour takeout meals at the comfort of your home, slumped in your pyjamas.

The weekend used to be the chance to treat yourself with family and friends, but not anymore since we’re all studiously obeying physical distancing rules.

Why don’t you bring dining experiences to your home while hitting up a movie marathon without the need to hide your outside snacks? You can also create your own concoction of alcoholic drinks at any time – it must be happy hour somewhere in the world, right? If that sounds tempting, take a look at this list of top deliveries in Jakarta which cater to your grocery and read-made foods desires by ordering through your smartphones!

Online Grocery – LuxoFood

It’s the first premium grocery and fine food marketplace in Indonesia, think of LuxoFood as your trusted online supermarket, stocked with a wide range of basic ingredients and ready-to-eat meals, all tailored for your shopping convenience. The finest quality meat, poultry, fish, seafood, pasta, sauces, oil, vinegar, alcohol, vegan options, artisan products, halal prepped, and more will be delivered on the same or next day. Get updates about new products, from cocktails and cakes to ice cream – perfect for a weekend at home. Don’t forget to use the ongoing promotions and exciting discounts, specially made just for you!

To shop, visit https://luxofood.com/shop/

Tel: 0813-1552-5400

Instagram: @luxofood

Traditional Argentine dishes – La Posta

Traditional Argentine dishes are available for pick up from La Posta – Taste of Argentina. Chef Pancho has created an exclusive menu specifically for takeout, including a range of Argentine steak sandwiches and heart-warming, homemade favourites for the family to enjoy. All items are carefully prepared and packages are sanitised following strict in house procedures. Pick up can be made at your convenience. Use promo code #LPTOGO for 20% off your first order!

Order via Whatsapp to 081285872935

Open on Monday-Saturday for dine-in and takeout.

Instagram @laposta.id (for details on the restaurant’s safety measures)

Thai & Indian Cuisine – Face Kitchen

Anyone who adores Thai and Indian cuisine will enter food heaven here. Plenty specialities at Face Kitchen Jakarta are perfect for both vegetarians and meat-lovers. Regardless of the kind of sensation you’d like your taste-buds to dwell in, Face Kitchen Jakarta is a one-stop restaurant for those of you craving authentic Thai and Indian delicacies. For a limited time, you can enjoy 25 percent off on all takeaway and deliveries treats, applicable when spending a minimum of Rp1million!

To order, contact 08118555526 – Instagram @face_kitchen_jakarta

Alcohol – Plaga Wine

Get 40 percent off all variants of Plaga’s wines as part as an exclusive offer for your quarantine! Unlike toilet roll and hand sanitiser, Plaga won’t make you fight at the check-out or pay triple the actual price. Relax on your sofa, select the wine you desire, and it will be delivered directly to your home. Here’s a tip for stocking up the wine: keep it safe from direct sunlight and store it at room temperature. Your quarantine nights can’t get any better.

To shop, Whatsapp to 081139606934 or visit https://plagawine.com/shop

Alcohol – VINES

VINES Indonesia offers a wide range of beers, wines, and spirits from all over the globe, alongside perennial favourites such as Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Bintang, and Heineken. VINES offers same-day delivery, seven days a week with secure online payments via credit card, bank transfer, GoPay, and OVO. Covering Jabodetabek, Bali, Makassar, and Manado, delivery is free for all orders over Rp1million. All products are genuine, with monthly promotions on top brands and a loyalty points reward scheme to spend on future orders!

For more information, contact info@vines-indonesia.com or 085210627929 and 087883381818 or visit www.vines-indonesia.com – Follow Instagram @ vines.indonesia, Facebook VINES.idn, and Twitter @VINESIndonesia – Download VINES app on IOS or ANDROID

Having to stay at home is still an unknown quantity at this point. No worries; stay tuned to more delivery services in Jakarta!