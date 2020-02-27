The Writers Bar Announces Bar Takeover with Bannie Kang

On 27th March 2020, for one night only, witness the Writers Bar Take Over with 2019 Diageo World Class Bartender Winner, Bannie Kang.

Bannie Kang, former head bartender at Anti:Dote at the Fairmont Singapore, was crowned the world’s best bartender for 2019 at the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year cocktail competition.

Held in Glasgow, Scotland, on 26th September 2019, the bartender, who is originally from Busan, South Korea, beat 52 other contenders from around the world. Bannie Kang, 30, is the 11th champion and the first winner from Singapore. Bannie is known for her innovative cocktails that incorporate market-fresh ingredients, as well as elements found in traditional Korean dishes such as white kimchi and Korean plum liqueur.

The annual international bartending competition is considered one of the most prestigious in the world. In a press statement, Mr Simon Earley, head of Diageo World Class, said: “This year’s competition was one of the most competitive we’ve ever had. Bannie Kang is a worthy winner and her technique, temperament, and artisanship stood out across the four days.”

With her win, she will spend the next 12 months travelling the world as a global ambassador for Diageo’s Reserve brands, including conducting guest shifts at the world’s best bars.

Join us for a taste of the excitement, up close and personal with celebrated Korean bartender Bannie Kang.

