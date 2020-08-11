The New Face of Lobo

Lobo Italian Bistro reopened its doors on 31 July 2020, simultaneously with the reopening of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan.
Returning with a new look and feel, Lobo adheres to the new normal protocol to keep the guests safe and healthy.
The new Italian menu curated by Lobo’s team of culinary artisans under the leadership of Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler are especially dedicated to all Italian food connoisseurs with new signature delicacies such as: Lobo Insalata di Cesare, Burrata Verdure, Onsen Uovo, Pappardelle ala Napolitano, Ravioli ala Toscano and Pollo per Bambini. As for cocktails, Lobo’s team of innovative mixologists have concocted various signature cocktails with an interesting twist between local ingredients with Italian essence such as: Casablanca and Bir Pletok.
To mark its return in the Jakarta market, Lobo Italian Bistro presents several on-going promotions:
Lobo Set Menu
A three (3) course set Lunch & Dinner curated by Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler, priced at Rp 180,000 net inclusive of refillable Iced Lemon Tea.
Afternoon Tea Set
Lobo also presents the all-new Afternoon Tea set specially prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Hendri Purnama, starting from Rp 198,000++ per person inclusive of a pot of coffee or tea.
Pizza & Beer
Guests can enjoy a glass of beer and an individual portion of gourmet pizza from Lobo’s culinary team priced at Rp 99,000 net from 5 pm to 8 pm.
Cocktails for Two
For Rp 195,000 net, guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails concocted by Lobo’s team of mixologists for two (2) persons.
“We are positive that a combination of the fresh Italian menu meticulously curated by our culinary team, a list of new signature cocktails by our mixologists and the sophisticated new look of Lobo, will entice not only in-house guests but also many of Jakarta’s Italian food aficionados”, states Cluster Director of Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan & JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, Adeza Hamzah. “Being centrally located as well as its convenient and ‘instagenic’ Al fresco setting, Lobo Italian Bistro will soon be shortlisted in Jakarta’s hottest hangout spots”, adds Adeza.
Conveniently located at the Grand Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, Lobo Italian Bistro caters up to 80 diners. Being a bistro with such a versatile setup with a choice of lounge, dining space and a terrace with a beautiful view of the Jakarta Skyline, Lobo makes the perfect venue for any social or corporate occasion.
For more information and/or reservation, please Call: 021-2551 8888 or WhatsApp: 08111683926 or Email: rc.jktrz.fb.festivedesk@ritzcarlton.com