The New Face of Lobo

Lobo Italian Bistro reopened its doors on 31 July 2020, simultaneously with the reopening of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan.

Returning with a new look and feel, Lobo adheres to the new normal protocol to keep the guests safe and healthy.

The new Italian menu curated by Lobo’s team of culinary artisans under the leadership of Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler are especially dedicated to all Italian food connoisseurs with new signature delicacies such as: Lobo Insalata di Cesare, Burrata Verdure, Onsen Uovo, Pappardelle ala Napolitano, Ravioli ala Toscano and Pollo per Bambini. As for cocktails, Lobo’s team of innovative mixologists have concocted various signature cocktails with an interesting twist between local ingredients with Italian essence such as: Casablanca and Bir Pletok.

To mark its return in the Jakarta market, Lobo Italian Bistro presents several on-going promotions:

Lobo Set Menu

A three (3) course set Lunch & Dinner curated by Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler, priced at Rp 180,000 net inclusive of refillable Iced Lemon Tea.

Afternoon Tea Set

Lobo also presents the all-new Afternoon Tea set specially prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Hendri Purnama, starting from Rp 198,000++ per person inclusive of a pot of coffee or tea.

Pizza & Beer

Guests can enjoy a glass of beer and an individual portion of gourmet pizza from Lobo’s culinary team priced at Rp 99,000 net from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Cocktails for Two

For Rp 195,000 net, guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails concocted by Lobo’s team of mixologists for two (2) persons.