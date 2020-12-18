Sala Spiritello by Campari Arrives at Intercontinental® Hotels & Resorts

Leading luxury hotel brand InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts collaborates with Campari to launch a series of Sala Spiritello pop up across Southeast Asia by bringing the brand-new InterContinental Negroni, created exclusively by Campari’s Regional Brand Ambassador, Symphony Loo.

Campari Managing Director of Southeast Asia and India, Daniel Schwalb, explained that the symbol of the authentic Milanese aperitivo is inspired by Camparino in Galleria which’s worth 105 years of history.

“The most important intervention is The Sala Spiritello, hidden within Camparino, where the art of mixology meets the aromas and flavour of the food mastery,” he added.

Furthermore, Symphony Loo described the InterContinental Negroni as an exclusive for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

“My inspiration stems from the go-to gifts such as locally-sourced coffee beans, tea and chocolate that we bring home to friends and families when travelling within Southeast Asia. The taste profile of the drink includes floral notes, coffee, a hint of saltiness and citrus,” shared Loo.

Through a series of masterclasses and suite experiences, Campari’s regional brand ambassadors are leading the experience of immersing in the Milanese culture and rituals of the Aperitivo and the Digestivo.

Campari Group Brand Ambassador, Bayu Wisesa Pandu Resi, gave the honour of leading the Campari Masterclass on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at Intercontinental Jakarta Pondok Indah. He taught the participants on how to make a classic Negroni, along with other variations that included different types of liquor. Eventually, six participants had the chance of making their own twist on the Negroni.

The Sala Spiritello edition is available at participating hotels and resorts in Southeast Asia. Everyone is welcome to experience the Italian Aperitivo and Digestivo at InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah on 1st-31st December 2020 at The Lounge, Lobby Level.

“We pride ourselves to immerse guests in local cultural wisdom and international know-how. At a time when our guests are unable to travel internationally, our partnership with Campari is a great way for our hotels to continue bringing the iconic taste of Italy through worldly classics to our guests in hotels across the region. The new InterContinental Negroni will give us more cheers to usher in 2021,” concluded Mark Flower, VP Commercial of IHG South East Asia and Korea.

Visit jakartapondokindah.intercontinental.com and connect through Instagram @intercontinentaljakarta for more details.