Restaurant Take Over with JAAN Singapore by Chef Kirk Westaway

Raffles Jakarta proudly presents the Restaurant Take Over series with JAAN by Kirk Westaway.

Located on the highest floor of the iconic Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, JAAN is an internationally celebrated restaurant in Singapore that has established itself as a gastronomic platform with a reputation for handpicking and grooming exceptional culinary talents.

Born in the south west of Great Britain, Chef Kirk has shaped JAAN by Kirk by channelling his deeply rooted passion for natural flavours that are reminiscent of his childhood in England. Applying the philosophy ’Reinventing British’, his perpetually evolving menu embodies a seasonal philosophy to showcase British dining in a modern light.

From developing his culinary direction and selecting the world’s best gourmet suppliers to personalised, bespoke tableware and curating specially designed furniture, these subtle shifts in the entire dining experience over the last three years have culminated in Chef Kirk and his team moving towards a stronger emphasis on ‘Reinventing British’.

For one night only, on 19th February 2020, experience Chef Kirk’s Michelin-starred cuisine featuring his signature menu, the British-inspired list that builds around a passion for showcasing the freshest ingredients through simple but beautiful dishes that reflect both culinary tradition and creativity.

For reservations, please call the Dining Room at (+62) 21 2988 0888 or email dining.jakarta@raffles.com. Whatsapp (+62) 855 8155 888.

The Dining Room

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Rp1,850,000 net /person

inclusive of wine pairing