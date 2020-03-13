Relaunch of Signatures Restaurant in Hotel Indonesia Kempinski

After a major enhancement project, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has relaunched Signatures Restaurant with a new concept, an artistic interior design with a fresh ambience, and an impressive array of food.

The newly relaunched Signatures Restaurant features various food stations, ranging from Indonesian and Asian to Western food, along with spacious interiors and modern, traditional decor.

Providing an unbeatable dining experience, this all-day-dining restaurant serves both buffet and à la carte fare and has a 304-seat capacity, including two brand-new private dining rooms, with 36 outdoor seats and a dedicated kids’ play area.

Conveniently located at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s lobby level, the newly revamped Signatures embraces elegant embellishment and an open-kitchen concept. Featuring various food stations, the buffet showcases extensive culinary delights that represent the best of local and international favourites. Expect to be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest dishes from Chinese delicacies, exquisite, fresh Japanese seafood, supreme Western and Italian delights, and healthy salad options, to mouth-watering sweets and desserts and much more.

A variety of à la carte dishes can be found, from our legendary bubur ayam HI to nasi gandul and selat Solo. A new highlight food is our pizza cakalang sambal matah, a perfect combination of spicy homemade sambal matah topped with ikan cakalang on soft pizza bread, which will surely make you ask for more.

Another new star is our lamian station which serves authentic, homemade lamian noodles. Be thrilled with live, hand-pulled noodles, an attraction from our Lamian chef. To serve this lamian, guests can choose between warm chicken or duck broth along with eight or more condiments and four toppings, including beef Bolognese, chicken mushroom, duck mushroom, bok choy, and corn chips.

Last but not least is our famous Nasi Gandul. Originating from Pati in Central Java, this tempting food consists of spiced meat that includes lung, beef, beef tongue, beef angle (kikil), beef spleen (limpa), beef brain, beef tripe, and beef intestines, served with a delicious broth that is cooked for 1 hour and, as a final touch, served with fried tempeh and sliced chilli.

Adjacent to the restaurant, the newly relaunched Signatures Bar provides diners with various beverages, ranging from fresh juice to collections of mocktails and cocktails that are perfect for your afternoon meeting or after-hours hangout. One of the highlighted beverages is our Kawista mojito which tastes refreshing, made from mix Kawista syrup and lime; this surely will make you ask you for more.

Not to mention that the newly revamped Signatures is also complete with a dedicated kids’ play area called Kempinski Little VIP. This stunning play area is equipped with toys that encourage learning and development from the Early Learning Center, which provides edutainment toys and activities for kids. The Kempinski Little VIP offers a colourful play area that reflects nature, with walls covered with apple trees, clouds hanging across a blue sky and a treehouse and a slide that bring smiles and giggles to your kids.

Signatures is open daily from 6:00am until 10:00pm. The price of breakfast is Rp258,000++/person; the weekday lunch and dinner buffet are priced Rp415,000++/person, and the weekend lunch and dinner buffets are priced Rp558,000++/person.