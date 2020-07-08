Igniting a pop-up, charcoal inspired, dining experience for a limited time only in Jakarta, Raffles Jakarta presents “Carbon by TDR”.

Carbon by TDR is an open kitchen concept serving charcoal-grilled flavours and smoky cocktails where you can overlook the city skyline. In these unusual times, Raffles Jakarta makes headlines by launching an exciting new dining experience, fully adapted to physical distancing and the latest health and safety standards. A limited amount of seats are available, ensuring that each guest has at least five square meters of space. Menus are digital, and colleagues wear face masks and face shields.

Raffles Jakarta has received the ALLSafe label, created in cooperation with Bureau Veritas and Accor hotels, which ensures Raffles complies with all of the health and safety guidelines.

The menu is created by Argentinian Executive Chef Matias Ayala, in which he uses different charcoals to bring out the best flavours of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables. Premium Dry Age Wagyu Tenderloin, King Crab, Tiger Prawns, Chilean Seabass, and 48-hours Beef Short Ribs are just some of the ingredients taken to a new level grilled on the charcoal “Josper” grill.

The menu is paired with smoky concoctions such as the “Carbontini”, using charcoal smoked vodka, or the “Wagyu Old Fashioned” which features a wagyu infused bourbon.

Carbon by TDR is a limited time pop-up experience available in July and August 2020. It opens every Thursday to Sunday for dinner at 6pm until late. Advanced reservation is required as limited seats available.

For reservations, please Whatsapp +62 855 8155 888 or call at (+62) 21 2988 0888 or email dining.jakarta@raffles.com.