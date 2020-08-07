New Menu on Li Feng’s Anniversary at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta celebrates the anniversary of Li Feng on 8 August 2020 with the launch of a new menu to commemorate this auspicious celebration specially curated by Chef Fei of two Michelin Starred restaurant Jiang, Mandarin Oriental in Guangzhou.

Li Feng’s new menu offers a variety of appetizers, main dishes, soups and desserts of an authentic yet contemporary Cantonese dining experience, such as:

Marinated Lotus Root with Glutinous Rice in Gui Hua Syrup

Crispy Marinated Spring Chicken with Chinese Herbs Claypot Butter Milk Crab

Steamed Hele Crab with Glutinous Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf

Low Cooked Beef Brisket with Lobak

Stir-Fried Seasonal Vegetables with Stuffed Prawn Minced in Morchella “Morel” Mushroom

Wok-Fried Glass Noodle with Prawn and Dried Shrimp

Fish Maw and Cordcepys

Sweetened Bird’s Nest with Red Date Syrup

Guests wishing to enjoy the set menu to celebrate will enjoy a 40 percent discount from 7-10 August 2020, with prior reservation highly recommendable.

Located on the second floor of Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, the restaurant is open every day for lunch and dinner, offering three elegant and distinctive private dining rooms, which are the ideal venues to host an intimate gathering or private celebrations.

For reservations or more information, please call +62 21 2993 8825 or email mojkt-lifeng@mohg.com.