Mooncake Season is Here at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Mooncake Festival or the Mid-Autumn Festival is a wholesome Chinese tradition to be celebrated with family and relatives.

In this light, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta offers various Mooncake selections to make your Mid-Autumn Festival more wonderful.

“Made only with the best ingredients, all our Mooncakes are handcrafted with its wholesome and unassuming flavours,”

said Marketing Communications Manager of Hotel Borobudur Jakarta, Rizki Permata Sari.

Choose from the hotel’s selections which include Special Edition Chocolate Praline with three different flavours: Dark Chocolate Dulce de Leche, Milk Chocolate Praline and White Chocolate Berry. Keep an eye out for the Special Edition Chocolate Praline Mooncake as it is rarely found in Indonesia. The Chefs have also prepared exquisitely handcrafted, traditionally baked Mooncake that you can savour, such as the Pure White Lotus Paste, Single Egg Yolk, Pandan and Red Bean Paste.

Grab your favourite Mooncake at the Borobudur Gourmet and Teratai Chinese Restaurant now! Prices start from Rp158,000 net per piece and Rp638,000 net per box. Enjoy the special discount of 10 percent OFF for purchase of five to 10 boxes and 15 percent OFF for purchase of 11 boxes above.

Please contact Borobudur Gourmet +62-8111-3100-228 or Teratai Chinese Restaurant (+62-21) 380 5555 ext. 73200 for reservations.